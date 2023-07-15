Why Baby Boomers Love the Kindle—and Millennials Don’t
Summary
- While younger Americans value paperbacks as digital-detox tools, some older folks have quietly become e-book fanatics. A millennial explores the counterintuitive divide.
My DAD AND I agree on most things: Bloody Marys are vastly superior to mimosas. On YouTube, “Yoga with Kassandra" beats “Yoga with Adriene." The Yankees over…is there even a question? (This season, maybe.)
