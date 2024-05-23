Why cheat in marathons?
Summary
- Not for medals but for likes
The co-founder of the Miami marathon, Frankie Ruiz, was once asked on the radio if he was related to the most famous marathon cheat of all time. Rosie Ruiz ran just one of the expected 26 miles (42km) to win the Boston marathon of 1980. But though she may share Mr Ruiz’s name and Cuban heritage, the similarities end there. Mr Ruiz is even mulling an expensive investment—AI-powered facial-recognition cameras—to ensure that no runner, be they first or last, ever pulls a Rosie during one of his events.