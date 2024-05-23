Why cheat in marathons?

Lorz seems to have been an opportunist. (The St Louis race, organised by a madman who did not believe in hydration, was by all accounts hellish.) Others did a bit more preparation. During a 54-mile ultra-marathon in 1999, a South African runner, Sergio Motsoeneng, shared running duties with his brother, with whom he swapped clothes in a toilet. The prize money Mr Motsoeneng would have won for finishing tenth, with rather less than 54 miles under his belt, would have done a lot for his nine siblings. In 2010 Kip Litton went so far as to concoct his own marathon in Wyoming, pose as its race director under a different name and declare himself the winner. (Mr Litton has said that the event was a legitimate attempt at a marathon, but he agreed that a friend could falsify names of other participants when no one else showed up on the day.)