Why Does Your Boss Reject All of Your Good Ideas?
A former executive M.B.A. student of mine recently shared a story with implications for anyone who works for someone else. Previously, as a midlevel manager in a services business, she had frequently presented to senior leaders what she thought were creative, innovative ideas. The executives were dismissive of each. Ultimately, my student grew frustrated and left the company and started her own consulting firm. When her old employer became a client, she presented her favorite previously dismissed ideas to the same leaders—and this time they loved them!

