Why Does Your Boss Reject All of Your Good Ideas?

I believe there are two practical takeaways from our research. If you want to pitch an idea to your boss, keep the focus on the merits of the idea (versus you), and ideally affirm your boss and the company. For example, instead of running into your manager’s office and saying something like, “I’m so confident about this new idea," go with, “I’ve been thinking a lot about your vision for the company and have an idea that speaks to that." If you are the idea receiver, and find yourself struggling to embrace internal ideas, try to affirm yourself to inoculate against the natural bias. For example, you might remind yourself of the values that matter most to you before joining a brainstorming session with subordinates, to promote more open-mindedness.