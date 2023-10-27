Why fewer university students are studying Mandarin

China’s soft power is weak by comparison, in part because its entertainment industry must please the Communist Party. Few of its cultural offerings have caught on in the West. China has more influence in poor countries, where its Belt and Road Initiative, a spree of global infrastructure building, is most active. In these places, Mandarin-learning appears to be ticking up. More than 81,000 students from Africa were studying in China in 2018, the last year for which data are available. (Many were on Chinese-government scholarships.) China’s deployment of Confucius Institutes has also helped. These offer instruction in Mandarin, as well as other Chinese cultural pursuits.