Why Indian cities continue to fail us, in charts
Summary
- At least 39% of India’s capital cities lack active spatial plans, and only nine have plans for all key urban needs, an analysis by Janaagraha found. Mayors hardly have the powers they need to make the systems work, and enough civic data isn’t available for citizens to ask questions.
Fuelled by migration and development, the demography of Indian cities is constantly changing, making it challenging—but vital—to build systems that work. A new report on “city systems" by Janaagraha, a Bengaluru-based non-profit, has shed light on the systemic gaps in India’s urban governance that make reforms sluggish and quality of life substandard. For instance, municipal bodies rarely move laws to reform themselves: just 5% of the amendments ever made to city-level laws related to this aspect, with the rest mainly dwelling on everyday finances and elections. The report is a study of all 82 municipal legislations in India conducted between December 2021 and December 2022. Mint explains the highlights.