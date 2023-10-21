Why Indian cities continue to fail us, in charts

Information silos

Only 11 states and Union territories have mandated public disclosure of key civic data. The format also matters, but no state has a provision for such data to be in a format that makes it possible to be analyzed and aggregated. Mega cities (population more than 4 million) and “large" ones (population of 1–4 million) have better financial transparency, but only relatively. Only 28% of the cities in the study had released their annual audited financial statements and 66% had released their city budget by 31 July 2023, the report said. Cities on average have a budget variance (difference between budgeted and actual figures) of 43% in receipts and 45% in expenditure.