Why is everyone so unhappy at work right now?
Vanessa Fuhrmans , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 27 Nov 2023, 11:43 AM IST
SummaryWork-life balance and pay have improved for many American workers, yet they are more dissatisfied than they were in the thick of the pandemic.
Americans, by many measures, are unhappier at work than they have been in years.
