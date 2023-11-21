Why it is a bad idea for managers to attempt to engineer office friendships
Summary
- Friends make employees more engaged. That’s no reason for companies to get involved
Scholars of happiness have found that close relationships are one of the critical ingredients of a contented life. What is true in general is also true of the workplace, according to research by Gallup. The pollster finds that having a “best friend at work" is closely associated with all manner of good things, from greater employee engagement to higher retention and better safety records.