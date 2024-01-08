Why Natalie Portman Doesn’t Do Method Acting
Lane Florsheim , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Jan 2024, 10:59 PM IST
SummaryThe Oscar-winning actor talks about New Year’s resolutions, plant-based eating and making “May December.”
Natalie Portman shed 20 pounds to play a prima ballerina in “Black Swan" and spent 10 months bulking up to swing a magic hammer in “Thor: Love and Thunder." For her latest role, she underwent another dramatic transformation: inhabiting the mind of an emotional manipulator.
