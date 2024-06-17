Why Usher doesn’t eat on Wednesdays
Lane Florsheim , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Jun 2024, 08:00 PM IST
SummaryAhead of his world tour, the Grammy-winning musician talks about his Super Bowl exercise regimen, trying to impress his kids and the advice he lives by.
Despite the streak he’s been on this year, Usher is still struggling to impress his own children.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less