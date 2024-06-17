Why Usher doesn’t eat on Wednesdays

I’m a storyteller. A lot of the songs are a result of things that I experienced. This was a real opportunity for me to move in a different direction because… I own my record company [and made the album independently]. I own the masters of this album. I’m really looking forward to my “Past Present Future" tour to be able to explain some of the narrative of this album because I think the Super Bowl took the attention in a different direction, and obviously my Vegas residency had to focus on my catalog. So there’s a new chapter.