‘Wicked’ was far from magical

Hollywood has been defying box-office gravity this holiday season, thanks in large part to “Wicked," the movie version of the long-running Broadway musical. The film grossed more than $450 million worldwide in its first three weeks of release. Along with a pair of other recent hits, “Gladiator II" and “Moana 2," the film is helping to salvage what has otherwise been a woeful year for the movie business.

I have a warm spot in my heart for “Wicked." When the musical opened on Broadway in 2003, I was among the few theater critics who praised it. Though daunted by the new movie’s 2-hour, 40-minute run time (which amazingly only gets you to the show’s intermission, with part two coming next year), I finally trekked to my local multiplex for a weeknight screening. The experience was far from magical.

The Jon M. Chu-directed film is certainly a spectacle; the estimated $150 million production budget is evident. And the ingenuity and wit of the original material—based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, imagining an origin story for the witches of “The Wizard of Oz"—does occasionally shine through. But mostly, the film struck me as an object lesson in what’s gone wrong with so much big- and small-screen entertainment these days.

First of all, the bloat. “Wicked" follows the stage show fairly closely but pads everything: Hyperextended production numbers. Even more back story for Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo), the green-hued future Wicked Witch of the West. Too much of Ariana Grande’s simpering as her goody-goody rival and roommate, Glinda.

Bloat is the abiding sin of our streaming age. Perfectly good two-hour movies, such as “Presumed Innocent" and “The Talented Mr. Ripley," get reinvented as puffed-up eight-hour miniseries, and crime procedurals keep piling up the red herrings, just to hook viewers for a few extra hours. Less isn’t more these days; it’s just a foolish way of leaving money on the table.

Add to that the curse of CGI. Superhero films have accustomed us to the wonders of computer-enhanced action scenes. But there’s something icky about a movie musical in which the dance numbers are tricked up with obvious special effects: impossible leaps, tumbles, body contortions. I’m not sure we’re serving kids well by pretending dancers can fly.

There’s also a puzzling disconnect in the movie’s popularity. After voting Donald Trump back into the White House in an apparent repudiation of woke ideology, the nation is flocking to a movie that could be Hollywood’s poster child for diversity, equity and inclusion. There’s certainly nothing wrong with casting a black actress (Ms. Erivo) as the wicked-witch-to-be; the opprobrium she faces for her green skin was always a stand-in for race prejudice. But the parade of stock characters and empowerment clichés—cruel father, shallow prince, haughty mean girl, misunderstood ugly duckling—plays like a preachy after-school special. (It’s an odd Oz where the most recognizably human character turns out to be the wizard, played by the amiably hangdog Jeff Goldblum.)

With its canny mixture of satire, social commentary, and antifascist parable, “Wicked" always struck me as a show geared more for adults than kids. It would have been nice to see it translated to the screen, not only with heart, but with a brain and some courage too. But that would have really meant defying gravity.

Mr. Zoglin is a former theater critic for Time Magazine and author, most recently, of “Elvis in Vegas: How the King Reinvented the Las Vegas Show."