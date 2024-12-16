‘Wicked’ was far from magical

There’s also a puzzling disconnect in the movie’s popularity. After voting Donald Trump back into the White House in an apparent repudiation of woke ideology, the nation is flocking to a movie that could be Hollywood’s poster child for diversity, equity and inclusion. There’s certainly nothing wrong with casting a black actress (Ms. Erivo) as the wicked-witch-to-be; the opprobrium she faces for her green skin was always a stand-in for race prejudice. But the parade of stock characters and empowerment clichés—cruel father, shallow prince, haughty mean girl, misunderstood ugly duckling—plays like a preachy after-school special. (It’s an odd Oz where the most recognizably human character turns out to be the wizard, played by the amiably hangdog Jeff Goldblum.)