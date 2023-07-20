Wings v tenders: the choice says more about you than you think

Chicken tenders satisfy a common desire, perhaps most acute in America, for consistency and convenience. Cooking chicken wings is tricky. The drumette and the wingette may cook unevenly. Getting the skin crispy is a skill, leaving it flabby—a crime. Eating them is no simpler. Smears of sauce wind up slicked around your mouth and stuck under your fingernails. The meat has to be prised from the bones. The texture varies; there is cartilage and gristle to contend with. (Elsewhere that is a bonus: knobbly chicken feet and tense little gizzards are relished in China precisely because of their texture.) Finally, wings have a certain discomforting realness. Like legs, they are recognisably part of an animal in name and appearance.