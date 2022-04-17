Women from minority groups get unfair work loads too often

Sometimes, women in startups are expected to take on all of human resources, or act as office managers, because the companies lack funding for both. “Some of the smaller tasks in the office… are falling on my shoulders," said another Latina software engineer who was the only woman lead at her company. She told her colleagues, “When we have these housekeeping issues or refilling the napkins or we don’t have an office assistant, I am not that person. So everyone here has to chip in." The other leads agreed, but never pitched in. The next time supplies needed to be restocked she sent an email saying, “Okay. Guys… whenever you’re ready."

