Working from home could be great—with these new features
Brett Berk , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Mar 2024, 06:52 PM IST
SummaryCo-working spaces at your house, built-in wellness tech and backdrops for video calls will be part of the design
High-tech wellness features, bespoke video backdrops, space to gather with colleagues: Home offices of the future could go far beyond a desk in a corner. Though many employers are pushing for a return to the workplace, designers and real-estate developers say postpandemic demand is strong for creative, cutting-edge—and comfortable—work-from-home setups.
