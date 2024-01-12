WSJ's Management Top 250: 2023

Technology keeps on transforming our lives in every aspect of it. The way we live, eat, work and play, everything is being impacted by technology. And technology is being driven by data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This special report by WSJ explores where data science is headed, from AI in healthcare to wearable technology capable of enhancing your performance. Read this story on where data driven technology is likely to reach in 2024.

What's new in the best managed companies rankings in 2023 WSJ's statistical model, which includes 34 metrics in all, serves as the basis for the Management Top 250, a ranking produced annually since 2017 through a partnership between The Wall Street Journal and the Drucker Institute, which is a part of Claremont Graduate University.

It is grounded in key principles put forth by Drucker, who died in 2005, and examines five dimensions of corporate performance: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

Who gets promoted to the C-Suite—and how that has changed over the decades The new face of the C-suite is changing - its older, has broader industry experience and is increasingly female.

WSJ journalists Peter Cappelli, Rocio Bonet and Monika Hamorihave been tracking the attributes of the leaders of the world's biggest corporations, the Fortune 100, since 1980, when many of the key forces shaping business today began.

Janet Yellen cautions against overly aggressive Fed tightening

Janet Yellen on why she predicts a soft landing for the U.S. economy The debate among economists about the possibility of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, where inflation reverts to pre-pandemic levels without a severe economic downturn, is a prominent topic.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, with her expertise as a former Federal Reserve Chair, believes this outcome is achievable.

She shared her insights with Nick Timiraos, a Wall Street Journal's economics reporter, during the WSJ CEO Council Summit in Washington, discussing her perspective on this matter and more.

Why people feel so much angst when the economy is so good The economic news is getting better—but President Biden’s approval ratings are sinking, and large swaths of the electorate are pessimistic about the future.

What’s going on? And how will these trends play out next November? How will these trends play out across earning groups and various demographics?

US President Joe Biden's decision to release emergency oil supplies helped arrest surging oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. But his administration’s opportunity to build on the gains could slip away if prices rise.

Ukraine and Israel: How the Biden administration sees it The Wall Street Journal's Vivian Salama talked about some of them with national security adviser Jake Sullivan at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council in Washington, D.C.

In the interview, Sullivan emphasized the importance of sustaining military aid to Ukraine, and Biden administration concerns about Israel’s plans for the next phase of its conflict with Hamas.

What’s behind the U.S. Government’s new antitrust focus Antitrust questions swept through a number of areas this year—from technology to college sports. Why has there been so much scrutiny? And what does it mean going forward?

The Wall Street Journal's Emily Glazer spoke with Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general with the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division. Here are edited excerpts of the discussion, which took place at the WSJ CEO Council Summit.

