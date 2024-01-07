Xi Jinping worries that China’s troops are not ready to fight

Analysts in the PLA have also argued that China needs to learn from the public release of intelligence by Western governments and the proliferation of open-source intelligence. These have helped Ukrainian forces in combat and driven support for them abroad. “This highlights our shortcomings" in international cognitive warfare, wrote two PLA researchers in January. Other PLA-linked scholars cite America’s recent efforts to bolster alliances in Europe and Asia as a challenge for China, which has no explicit military allies and, despite defence ties with Pakistan, Russia and North Korea, cannot count on anyone else in a war over Taiwan.