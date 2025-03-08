The ancient horsemen who created the modern world

This “incredible expansion laid a foundation for premodern globalization," said Kristian Kristiansen of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, an authority on the Yamnaya who did not participate in the new research. Their language, which was not written down but can be partly reconstructed by linguists, was the ancestor of 400 later tongues, including Latin and Greek, English and Russian, Urdu and German. Ancient civilizations that we usually think of as antagonists—the Romans and the Celts, the Persians and the Macedonians—all shared this genetic and cultural heritage, the new research shows.