Yes Bank AT1 bonds turned sour due to RBI order: Nippon

RBI’s restructuring of the fraud-hit Yes Bank involved the write-off of ₹8,415 crore worth of AT-1 bonds, making them worthless. Of the total funds raised by Yes Bank through the special bonds, about ₹2,000 crore was from institutional investors, including Nippon India Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton India, Barclays and Kotak Mutual Fund. Nippon’s total investment was roughly 20% of the total issuance. RBI’s move surprised many investors as bondholders are usually given priority over shareholders during a bankruptcy event. The market regulator is probing whether Nippon did a credit assessment before investing in the bonds and whether the investment decision was made on an arm’s length basis, a regulatory official said.

