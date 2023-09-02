Young Japanese Find It Pays—Double—to Work Abroad

When Japan native Mana Hayashi moved to Australia last October, she knew it would be an adventure. What surprised her was how much money she could make. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hayashi, 26, landed part-time gigs at a Japanese bar, a sushi restaurant and a cafe, and between them soon was making about US$2,800 a month—double what she had made as a registered nutritionist at a hospital in Japan.

"From my experience, I felt that wages for essential workers are very low in Japan," Hayashi said. She had worked at the hospital for about two years but didn't get a substantial pay increase, which is par for the course in a country where wages have stayed roughly flat for three decades.

Japan has long attracted workers from developing nations seeking better pay, and it wants to bring in even more. But in a twist, the yen’s fall to a three-decade low and economic stagnation mean more young Japanese are finding it profitable to go in the opposite direction.

The wage gap is significant.

Even after a planned rise in October, the minimum wage in Tokyo will be the equivalent of just $7.65, compared with $15 in New York City. Median household income in Japan in 2021, the most recent year for which data are available, was equivalent to about $29,000 at the current exchange rate, compared with $70,784 in the U.S. that year, according to government statistics in the two countries.

The typical Asian-American household brought in just over $100,000—more than triple what the typical Japanese family made.

With inflation running around 3%, Japan's wages adjusted for price increases fell year on year for 15 straight months through June. In the U.S., inflation-adjusted average hourly wages rose 1.1% in July from a year earlier.

It is no wonder more young Japanese are asking whether they can cash in.

Re-abroad, a Tokyo company that helps people study and work abroad, said the number of requests for consultation more than tripled in July compared with a year ago.

According to Australian government data, the number of Japanese visiting Australia on a working holiday visa, which provides a temporary work permit for young people, nearly tripled to 14,398 in the year ended June 30.

Job-search website Indeed said it is seeing more searches by Japanese users for jobs overseas. Yusuke Aoki, an economist at Indeed, saidthe trend could be long-lasting because Japanese companies, which used to prefer hiring new graduates, are more open to job-hoppers these days. That means young Japanese are more comfortable about heading abroad for a few years.

Wage stagnation is also an issue for Japan in attracting labor. With its shrinking population, Tokyo wants more workers from places such as Vietnam and South Asia, yet it is losing competitiveness with nations such as South Korea that also seek foreign labor.

Hayashi, the Japanese worker in Melbourne, said she had been dreaming of living overseas but didn't feel she had enough money. After she heard from a friend that she could make more abroad, she decided to take the plunge.

After less than a year, “my bank account in Australia is beginning to exceed my Japanese bank account," Hayashi said. She said she was saving up almost half of her income so she could go to school in Australia to study child care and might stay there if she can secure a longer-term visa.

Recently she has cut back to two part-time jobs to focus more on her studies, but she said she still makes more than she did in Japan.

Makoto Nachi, 24, got a job after college selling breakers and converters at a Japanese electronics company. Last year he decided to move to Australia, partly because he had always wanted to try living abroad and because he heard he could make good money.

With a job at a teriyaki restaurant, he said he doubled his income and had more than $10,000 saved up when his Australian visa expired.

Nachi, who grew up in Gifu prefecture in central Japan, said he liked Japan’s safety and cleanliness and didn’t mind returning home for a while. “Of course, I know I’ll make less in Japan than in Australia but I have to accept that," said Nachi. He said he eventually wanted to go abroad again.

In an age of remote work, another option for some is earning dollars while staying in Japan.

A 42-year-old woman in Osaka left her job at a foreign bank’s Japan branch because she wanted to be at home more often with her two young daughters.

She said she picked up gigs for U.S. tech companies, including helping with search engines and voice recognition. Thanks to her dollar-denominated pay, she said she has been making as much as or more than she did at her full-time office job.