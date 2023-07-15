Younger Clients, Worse Manners: How Luxury Shopping Has Changed Since 1976

“I’M NOT the most mature person you’ll meet," said Betty Halbreich, 95. “I might be the oldest, but not the most mature."
“I’M NOT the most mature person you’ll meet," said Betty Halbreich, 95. “I might be the oldest, but not the most mature."
What maturing Halbreich has done occurred during her 47 years (and counting) working at Bergdorf Goodman, the luxury Manhattan department store that’s overlooked Fifth Avenue since 1928. A Chicago native, Halbreich landed at Bergdorf (or BG, as devotees call it) in search of “stability" after her marriage traumatically unraveled. “I grew up here, and another person emerged." That person founded the store’s Solutions personal-shopping department in the late 1970s, wrote two books and has become as much of an institution as BG itself.
What maturing Halbreich has done occurred during her 47 years (and counting) working at Bergdorf Goodman, the luxury Manhattan department store that’s overlooked Fifth Avenue since 1928. A Chicago native, Halbreich landed at Bergdorf (or BG, as devotees call it) in search of “stability" after her marriage traumatically unraveled. “I grew up here, and another person emerged." That person founded the store’s Solutions personal-shopping department in the late 1970s, wrote two books and has become as much of an institution as BG itself.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
She isn’t going anywhere, either. “I have a fear of retiring," she said. “I have frailties, which most people can’t believe. One of them is being [constantly] alone in an apartment I’ve lived in for 70 years. I’m more comfortable around people. I have my strength here. I won’t give that up."
Here, Halbreich’s astute observations after studying BG and its clients for half a century.
The Kids Are Alright
“It took a long time to bring the young in here. When I started, it was a small, elitist store. People were afraid to come in. Chauffeured cars were allowed, but if you pulled up on a bike, forget it. Lately, I’ve seen a huge uptick in the young. It boggles my mind that they spend the prices that are demanded. They’re buying two things: handbags and shoes. Yet somehow, they walk around in jeans and a tank all day."
Rude and Ruder
“Manners have changed. People of all ages treat salespeople terribly. It shocks me. They throw things around and walk away or come out of the dressing room stripping. I won’t tolerate it. The only thing I’ve ever demanded is: Leave me with my dignity."
Take That Back
“Returns are a game now. People buy things on sight. When I started, Mr. Goodman was still here and he didn’t allow returns. I don’t accept it like everyone else. I tell clients, ‘If you have feelings about it, don’t buy it.’"
Dupe, There It Is
“The newest shopping problem is the sameness. Designers had more influence when I started. [Giorgio] Armani, Anne Klein, Geoffrey Beene—they were individual. You could tell who designed what. Many designers are ‘monkey see, monkey do.’ If one’s making a great shirt, they all are. But Bode is wonderful. She’s an exception. I love an exception."
Head Games
“A lot of clothes are bought because of a psychological situation. It’s always been that way. Maybe they’ve had a fight with their boyfriend or husband, their children are sick, there are money problems. Shopping is a diversion. You don’t need. What you want is something else."
Age of Influence
“My age is an asset. I utilize it to help people who won’t be intimidated coming to an older woman. There will be women who come and say, ‘She’s too old,’ and that’s OK, but my age creates a comfort zone. This job has given me a strength to help others." —Edited from an interview by Katharine K. Zarrella
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.