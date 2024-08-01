Your Gen-Z employee isn’t fooled by your compliment sandwich

My friend Alex is a tall, handsome surgeon. A former quarterback in high school and college, he’s always been the kind of person others listen to. As an ear, nose and throat specialist, he works wonders restoring people’s hearing with cochlear implants. But as the chief resident at a teaching hospital, he had a problem, and he wanted my advice.

Alex supervised medical students and residents who were in their early 20s. They were talented, but they also made mistakes, about which he offered clear and direct feedback. He noticed, however, that these residents kept making the same errors, as though he had never said anything to them. Alex couldn’t figure out why. “It’s frustrating and ironic," he told me. He spends his days helping patients hear but couldn’t make his trainees listen.

Alex was trapped by what’s known as the mentor’s dilemma: the fact that constructive criticism, which we hope will push young people to do better, can crush their confidence and sap their motivation. Leaders end up feeling like they are stuck between two bad choices: put up with poor performance (but be nice) or demand better (and be cruel). Both mentors and mentees often leave these interactions frustrated or offended.

Geoffrey Cohen, a social psychologist at Stanford University, first observed the mentor’s dilemma in 1999. At the time he was studying college professors who gave rigorous, critical feedback to undergraduates on their writing assignments or presentations. He observed a puzzling trend: Although students took home first-draft essays covered in comments, they handed in second drafts with barely any changes. This left the professors baffled and demoralized. Many wondered why they took the time to give thoughtful feedback at all.

Nearly every manager, coach or parent has experience with a feedback loop that feels broken. What can be done about it? Plenty of people swear by the compliment sandwich, which involves burying criticism between two pieces of praise. For example: I like your enthusiasm (positive), your work is subpar and needs to improve (negative), but thanks for having a great attitude (positive). It isn’t hard to see why managers tout the sandwich. Applying simple arithmetic, the interaction is a net positive. What’s not to like?

The problem is that young people don’t like the sandwich. Research shows that when young people are being critiqued by an authority figure, they are not interested in whether the coach, boss, parent or teacher is a positive person. Rather, they are asking themselves a deeper, more existential question: Does this person who has power over my life think I’m incompetent? Notwithstanding claims that Generation Z is uniquely anxious and sensitive, this is a universal concern—one that grows out of what it means to be young, with a yearning to make your name, or at least not to look bad in front of people whose opinions you care about.

The compliment sandwich is meant to create an atmosphere of safety and security, but if the praise is for something seemingly unimportant, it won’t address a young person’s fears of unworthiness. Rather, it may be seen as condescending, which can confirm anxieties about being seen as a rube. Studies show that young people are especially hungry for signs of social status and respect, so they are especially insulted when they sense they are being talked down to.

There is, in fact, a simple but effective solution to the mentor’s dilemma. Cohen and I have found that young people will take even the most severe criticism well if it is clear that the feedback was motivated by an appreciation for their potential. We call this “wise feedback," because it is more attuned to the needs of mentees, who typically don’t want to be held to an impossible standard, nor do they want to feel coddled or dismissed.

To test this hypothesis, we asked some seventh-grade social-studies teachers to offer critical feedback on their students’ essays about their personal heroes. They wrote “You need to put a comma here"; “Explain this idea further"; or “Rearrange that sentence." Half the students in the study also got a handwritten note from their teacher that conveyed wise feedback: “I’m giving you these comments because I have very high standards, and I know that you can reach them." The other half got a control note that said, “I’m giving you these comments so that you’ll have feedback on your essay." (The teachers wrote the notes, but they didn’t know which student got which one, or what the study was trying to test.) The students could then choose whether or not to revise their essays.

We hoped that the wise feedback would motivate students in the treatment group to work harder on their revisions, but even we were surprised by how strongly they responded. In results published in 2014, we found that students were twice as likely to revise their essays after receiving the wise-feedback note: 40% of students in the control group revised their essays, compared with 80% of the treatment group.

The next year, when we ran the study with new students in the same teachers’ classes, we required all students to revise their essays instead of making it an option. We wanted to see if receiving the wise-feedback note would encourage students to push themselves to do better. Again, it worked. We found that students who received the note made more than twice as many of the teachers’ suggested corrections as those in the control group.

What’s more, the wise-feedback study led to more equitable outcomes. All students benefited from receiving wise feedback, but we found that Black students benefited most. Wise feedback drastically reduced racial disparities in the students’ willingness to make revisions. A major reason why, we later learned, had to do with trust. Black students in this school were often disciplined more harshly than their white peers for the same offenses, such as disobedience, which made them skeptical of all feedback. The encouraging note helped restore their trust in their teachers’ authentically good intentions.

There is a bigger lesson from the wise feedback research. It seems like everywhere you turn, you hear older adults—boomers, Gen Xers and even millennials—describing young people today in dark and despairing terms: They just don’t care. They speak a different language. They are entitled. They are too sensitive. What is needed, clearly, is more insight into how to communicate with young people so that they are inspired instead of disengaged.

Studies continue to show that when you hold young people to high standards and make it clear that you believe they can meet them, you are showing respect by taking them seriously. Young people rise to meet the challenge because being respected is motivating. This approach takes some thought, but it doesn’t have to take much time. The note from the teacher that inspired students to work harder on their papers was all of 19 words.

This research helped my friend Alex see why he couldn’t get his medical trainees to listen. They were intimidated. They assumed his critical feedback was a sign that he thought they weren’t good doctors, not that he was trying to make them better doctors.

Alex tweaked his approach. He started explaining to the medical residents that he provides critical feedback because he thinks they can improve, and that he was taking them and their potential seriously. Like the middle-school students in our experiment, Alex’s young trainees have responded. He tells me they have been more receptive to his feedback and more responsive to his suggestions, ultimately making fewer mistakes. They are listening to him now, in part because they feel listened to.

David Yeager is a professor of psychology at the University of Texas at Austin and the co-founder of the Texas Behavioral Science and Policy Institute. This essay is adapted from his new book, “10 to 25: The Science of Motivating Young People," which will be published by Avid Reader Press on Aug. 6.