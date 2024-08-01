Your Gen-Z employee isn’t fooled by your compliment sandwich

To test this hypothesis, we asked some seventh-grade social-studies teachers to offer critical feedback on their students’ essays about their personal heroes. They wrote “You need to put a comma here"; “Explain this idea further"; or “Rearrange that sentence." Half the students in the study also got a handwritten note from their teacher that conveyed wise feedback: “I’m giving you these comments because I have very high standards, and I know that you can reach them." The other half got a control note that said, “I’m giving you these comments so that you’ll have feedback on your essay." (The teachers wrote the notes, but they didn’t know which student got which one, or what the study was trying to test.) The students could then choose whether or not to revise their essays.