Your Generation Invented These Looks. Gen Z Doesn’t Care.

THINK TIME TRAVEL is a fantasy? Go anywhere near a college campus and you might become a believer. The NYU cliques in Washington Square Park or the Chapel Hill hordes on their quads—Gen Zers lounging in 1960s-style bell bottoms and Y2K-ish platform shoes—can quite effectively whoosh you back in time.

The way young generations are embracing old styles “is great, and also not surprising," said Tabitha Soren, 55, an artist and former MTV News anchor who defined ’90s Gen X style with her mix of blazers and slip dresses. “You always take inspiration from prior generations and do it your way," she noted of fashion’s cyclical nature.

But TikTok’s warp speed means that trends are spinning faster than ever. Plus, Gen Zers are often rehashing Y2K looks that were themselves revamps of ’60s and ’70s staples. You could say the snake-print miniskirt is eating itself.

Result: Many women in their 30s and older are witnessing the fashions of their youth getting remixed, sometimes with perplexing results. Seeing a twist on your old high-school wardrobe prancing across the street (or the metaverse) can feel jarring—like the espresso you ordered has been blitzed into a mocha milkshake. “You never think it’ll happen to you," said Soren with a laugh. “But try to see the way [Gen Z] is echoing you as an honor, not an affront."

Here, a guide to four key retro trends being twisted—sorry, honored—by Gen Zers and young millennials. We asked women who wore the original, decades-old versions to weigh in—and, for each style, found a timeless iteration any generation can get behind.

Flared Jeans

Back Then: When Judy Shapiro recently wore her flared, ’70s-style jeans “the real way"—high on her waist—her daughter, 23, protested. “She said, ‘They’re supposed to be more low-rise so you can wear them with a crop top,’ " recalled Shapiro, a New York restaurant hostess in her 50s. “I think I know how these jeans are supposed to fit," she retorted. “My generation invented them!"

The Gen Z Remix: Though boomers and Gen X folks insist flares should sit on or above the waist, Gen Zers are flaunting Y2K-inspired versions from Diesel and 16Arlington that are cut so low, a bedazzled thong could (and sometimes does) peek out the sides. “The bare skin is the point," said Claire Lee, 22, a student in Washington, D.C. “Do it with a heeled bootie. It feels very sexy."

Platform Heels

Back Then: Platforms ruled in the ’60s and ’70s, but Gen Z prefers Y2K-ish takes. Circa 2005, “we wore them with bootcut jeans or minidresses," said New York restaurateur and nail spa founder Nadine Abramcyk, 44. “You’d see them in paparazzi photos of Nicole Richie or Sienna Miller."

The Gen Z Remix: Lofty kicks are back, but now they’re paired with slouchier looks. “I remember seeing them as a kid and thinking, ‘I can’t wait to wear those,’" said New York student Araminta Mellon, 21, whose mother, Tamara Mellon, co-founded Jimmy Choo in ’96 and now has an eponymous line. “Back then, you’d see them with a minidress," said the younger Mellon. “Now they’re cool with baggy jeans and a T-shirt."

Miniskirts

Back Then: In 1964, Mary Quant and André Courrèges popularized miniskirts. Sixties styles were skimpy-yet-structured, since they were made of hefty fabrics like wool, said New York designer Veronica Miele Beard. “We all wore heavy denim miniskirts growing up," said Angie Patterson, 69, a retired New York social worker. “My skirts were so short," she added. “I put tiny shorts underneath."

The Gen Z Remix: Gen Z treats today’s versions, often lighter than their mod ancestors, with appropriate breeziness. “Black micro-minis [are] my casual staple. I wear them with a baggy sweater or a tank top," said Araminta Mellon. They’re “easy" agreed Atlanta student Abigail Stein, 19. She wears hers with a denim jacket and Converse sneakers.

Power Blazers

Back Then: When Tabitha Soren became a news anchor in the late ’80s, shoulder-padded blazers were armor: “I was convinced they could help me look authoritative." In the ’80s and ’90s, the jackets were often paired with matching trousers and stilettos to evoke the quintessential “career woman."

The Gen Z Remix: “We wear big blazers as dresses now," said Lee, who nabbed Escada jackets from her grandmother’s closet and sports them, barelegged, with heels or sneakers. Kendall Jenner dons designs from Sergio Hudson, while Manhattan student Ayanna Thomas, 20, hunts for vintage styles. Recently at her restaurant The Golden Swan, Abramcyk spotted young women wearing power blazers as dresses. “I loved it!"

