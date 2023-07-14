Your Generation Invented These Looks. Gen Z Doesn’t Care.

Result: Many women in their 30s and older are witnessing the fashions of their youth getting remixed, sometimes with perplexing results. Seeing a twist on your old high-school wardrobe prancing across the street (or the metaverse) can feel jarring—like the espresso you ordered has been blitzed into a mocha milkshake. “You never think it’ll happen to you," said Soren with a laugh. “But try to see the way [Gen Z] is echoing you as an honor, not an affront."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}