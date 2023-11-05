Your Online Order Has Been Delivered—and It’s Teeny Tiny

Sigrun Haraldsdottir knew something wasn’t right with her online order when she saw the delivered package fit inside her mailbox.

Haraldsdottir, 57, had been looking to purchase a ramp for her 11-pound Yorkshire terrier, Emma, who needed some help hopping onto the sofa without hurting her joints. She saw just the thing advertised by a now-defunct website called penblast.com for $35 on Facebook. She clicked “buy" from her home in Norway.

Something very different arrived. The contraption might have been great if Emma was a hamster.

“When I opened it I didn’t understand what it was until I put it together," Haraldsdottir said. “It was just so tiny."

Online shoppers—to add to the specters of shipping delays and front porch-theft—have a new annoyance: accidentally ordering doll-size versions of things.

It turns out it’s not uncommon. Online marketplaces sell tiny pink cowboy hats. They also sell miniature pencil sharpeners, palm-size kitchen utensils, scaled-down books and camping chairs so small they evoke the Stonehenge scene in “This Is Spinal Tap." Many of the minuscule objects aren’t clearly advertised.

Emma Platt, 41, learned the hard way—twice.

The U.K.-based graphic designer in 2013 purchased what she thought was a small Christmas tree online and received a version “literally the size of my thumb," she said.

Years passed, and the incident was almost forgotten. Then in September she bought a set of coat hangers labeled as “small" from the Chinese fashion site Shein for her part-time business selling secondhand children’s clothes.

“I probably couldn’t fit anything but Barbie clothes on there," Platt said of the mini hangers that arrived. The listing online currently describes the hangers as “teddy dog cat puppet doll pet shop clothes holder," and includes a picture with dimensions listed.

“I swear neither of those things existed when I bought them," Platt said. Other reviews of the hangers bemoan their size.

She tried to send them back. Shein instead offered a refund and told her to keep them.

“Now I literally have 40 teeny tiny hangers in my wardrobe," she said. “It’s irritating because I’m no closer to having coat hangers, but the [refund] gesture was kind, I guess."

Receiving unusually tiny items hasn’t stopped Platt from shopping at Shein or other Chinese marketplaces for her kidswear business. The price and vast selection of small items that are actually useful—including kids’ handbags—is too good to pass up, she said.

Rob Vlock, a 54-year-old Boston-based audiobook narrator and author, is now the proud owner of 10 pearl-size drawer pulls.

He and his wife, Joanne Southwell, 54, had been looking for replacements for their kitchen cabinets and came across what seemed like a deal on AliExpress, an online retailer owned by China’s Alibaba Group that sells everything from hand drills to hair extensions. They paid $1.98 for a set.

“I remember her showing me the listing and saying, ‘Oh, yeah, those look good,’" he said. “I think it may not have been very clear what the size was." When checking again after the incident, he realized the dimensions were listed on the site, and noted that other customers had rated the product 4.9 stars.

“There are people saying ‘These are great for my dollhouse,’" he said.

With less than $2 at stake the couple ate the cost, rather than complaining or trying to get a refund.

Haraldsdottir requested a refund for the mini ramp. Penblast.com apologized and offered her compensation of $7.17, instead of the total price of $35, and permission to keep the product.

“It wasn’t much money, but I’m stubborn, so I thought, ‘I’m not going to give them 1 cent,’" she said. The company eventually refunded her the full amount after she raised the complaint with PayPal, which handled the payment.

Shoppers have gotten lazy when clicking “buy" and assume—often wrongly—what size they’re getting, said Brendan Witcher, a principal analyst at research and advisory firm Forrester.

For Ally Le, an executive assistant based in Chicago, an imperial-metric mix-up led her to receive a cuddly toy much smaller than she’d hoped for.

“The dimensions for the plushie I bought were very clearly listed on the item, but because they were in millimeters and I’m a dumb American who only knows inches, I just completely ignored it," she said.

But there is no doubt some online sellers deliberately trick customers into buying smaller and often cheaper-to-produce items, Witcher said. Common tactics include displaying products against a white background rather than in room sets or on models, or photographing items with a perspective that makes them appear bigger than they really are. Dimensions can be hidden deep in the product description, or not included at all.

In those instances, the duped consumer “may say, well, it’s only $1, $2, maybe $3—what’s the harm?" Witcher said. When the item arrives the shopper may be confused, amused or frustrated, but unlikely to complain or demand a refund.

“When you aggregate that to these companies who are selling hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of these items over time, that adds up to a nice chunk of change," Witcher said. “It’s finding a loophole in how society works and making money off of it."

Not all shoppers order tiny items by accident. Dollhouse content is having a moment on social media, and petite items have a cute factor that many find hard to resist.

Chicago-based student Tōru Katakami and their mother have a shared interest in collecting tiny versions of household items, they said. Their latest purchase is a pocket-size rice cooker from Tumi. (“Unfortunately not," Katakami said, when asked if it actually cooked grains of rice).

Ivy Yang, a former Alibaba executive who writes a newsletter about Chinese technology companies, ordered a foam roller for her 10-year-old son Ayden to use after playing soccer, but she received a squishy cylinder “basically half the length of my arm."

Yang found a use for it: She gave it to her other son—2-year-old Darrow.

“He gets to mimic what his older brother is doing," she said. “It’s kind of perfectly his size."

Write to Katie Deighton at katie.deighton@wsj.com

