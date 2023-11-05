Your Online Order Has Been Delivered—and It’s Teeny Tiny
Katie Deighton ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 05 Nov 2023, 07:43 PM IST
SummaryWeb shoppers accidentally order minuscule household items described in vague terms on retail sites; “literally the size of my thumb.”
Sigrun Haraldsdottir knew something wasn’t right with her online order when she saw the delivered package fit inside her mailbox.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less