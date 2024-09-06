Altcase: 100+ High Interest FDs at Your Fingertips

Altcase, a Mumbai startup, is digitizing fixed deposits by offering over 100 high-interest schemes through its app, aiming for convenience and security. With rates up to 9.41%, it's set to enhance FD investments while planning to expand options and integrate with other fintechs.

The fintech industry has transformed how we access investment products and services. Stocks, mutual funds, even real estate and bonds.

But surprisingly, fixed deposits - India’s favourite asset class - are still not as digital as, say, mutual funds.

Altcase, a Mumbai based startup, is solving this problem by offering 100+ high interest FD schemes on its mobile apps and website.

FDs that offer up to 9.41% interest rates Altcase has got two things right - convenience and high interest rates.

“I think FD investors are looking for just two things - convenience of investing and interest rates," says Madhu, co-founder of Altcase.

"FD investing on Altcase is as convenient as it can get. Download the app, choose a scheme and make the payment. You'll be done in about 2 minutes" Madhu continues.

“We have also partnered with credible financial institutions that offer as high as 9.41% FD interest rates. That’s easily 2% higher than the FD rates offered by any large bank in India" he further explains.

With Altcase, investing in FDs is not only more convenient but also more rewarding.

No compromise on safety and security Altcase has partnered with financial institutions that are AA and AAA credit rated. These are the top two credit ratings any institution in India can get.

High credit ratings show that the institution has strong finances and can repay all its debt.

Further, when you transact on Altcase, you don’t transfer money to Altcase.

Instead Altcase connects you to the financial institution of your choice and you transfer money directly to them. Altcase helps facilitate the transaction.

This means your investments are safe and secure at all times.

Making Investing Stress-Free But Altcase doesn’t want you to make the mistake of tagging it as a mere ‘FD Marketplace.’

They have set out to make investing stress-free for everyone.

Regarding this, Madhu says “Investing is so stressful today. There’s so much information, so many investment platforms. All the noise is not helping anyone but just increasing the stress levels of investors."

“Add rampant mis-selling to this equation and you’ll see just how stressful and chaotic investing is for the average investor," Madhu adds.

There is a lot of truth to this. With thousands of investment apps and financial influencers, investors often end up making suboptimal investment decisions.

More FDs and Investment Products on the Way “The first order of business is to bring more fixed deposit investment options on the platform. We should have 250+ FDs on our platform by the end of October 2024 offered by a mix of NBFCs and small finance banks." Madhu tells us about Altcase’s future plan.

“Simultaneously, we also plan to launch investment products that align with our objective of making investing stress-free for everyone." Madhu adds.

Altcase also has plans to onboard channel partners and integrate their offerings with other fintechs to make them more accessible.

The company has applied for a bunch of licences and registrations to be compliant with the regulations of their present and future investment offerings.