The manufacturing sector in India is emerging as a cornerstone of economic growth, bolstered by the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Recent developments highlight a strong trend in the manufacturing sector, marked by significant investor confidence.

The fund is available through PNB MetLife Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) that offers triple benefits:

Life cover to secure your family's future and big dreams

Long-term wealth creation opportunity

India's manufacturing sector holds strong potential which can be seen from the impressive growth of the NIFTY India Manufacturing Index, delivering returns of 25.31% compared to the NIFTY 50's 15.29% over the past five years (as of 30th June). Even the recent budget allocations have further supported growth, with investments in infrastructure, ease of doing business, and policy reforms driving expansion.

India’s manufacturing sector holds strong potential which can be seen from the impressive growth of the NIFTY India Manufacturing Index, delivering returns of 25.31% compared to the NIFTY 50's 15.29% over the past five years (as of 30th June). Even the recent budget allocations have further supported growth, with investments in infrastructure, ease of doing business, and policy reforms driving expansion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manufacturing Sector is an enabler for India's $30 trillion economy

Economic Growth Driver: As per a conservative estimate, the Finance Minister stated that India will be at least a $30 trillion economy by 2047. India's manufacturing sector holds significant potential for growth, with projections indicating an 18-fold increase over the next 24 years. Despite the sector's current contribution of approximately 13% to India's GDP in 2022, it remains underdeveloped compared to other Asian economies. For instance, manufacturing accounts for 18.67% of Indonesia's GDP and 23.88% of Vietnam's GDP. This disparity underscores the opportunity for substantial expansion in India's manufacturing sector, which could significantly enhance its contribution to the country's GDP and overall economic growth.

Sector-Specific Growth: McKinsey projects that eleven key sectors could contribute to an incremental ~80% increase in gross value added, including chemicals, basic materials, capital goods, automotive, and pharmaceuticals. These sectors make up about 90% of the Nifty Manufacturing Index, underscoring their importance in driving industrial growth. Additionally, a report from another leading global management consulting firm -Bain estimates that India's exports could reach a trillion dollars by 2028, reflecting the sector's high growth potential.

Economic Stability and Labor Advantage: India's macroeconomic stability, coupled with a large pool of skilled and semi-skilled labour, positions it uniquely among developing economies. The country's significant domestic consumption base offers a captive market for producers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infrastructure Development: The government is committed to maintaining strong fiscal support for infrastructure development over the next five years, with an allocation of approximately ₹11 lakh crore. This investment aims to enhance infrastructure, including roads, railways, and airways, which are crucial for supporting the manufacturing sector. Notable achievements such as the expansion of the National Highway network, extensive electrification of railways, and the increase in operational airports are key drivers of this growth.

Import Substitution and Global Realignments: Government Initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes aim to increase domestic value addition and reduce dependence on imports. The shift in global supply chains, including the notable example of Apple's increased production in India, highlights India's growing role in global manufacturing.

Budget Boost to Manufacturing: The recent budget has further invigorated the manufacturing sector through initiatives such as the Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs, which improves access to finance, and mandatory onboarding in TReDS. The establishment of twelve new industrial parks, rental housing for industrial workers, and the Critical Minerals Mission will also drive growth. Strengthening tribunals to expedite insolvency resolution will enhance the business environment and competitiveness.

Investment Opportunity

India's manufacturing sector presents a compelling investment opportunity, supported by robust economic fundamentals, policy support, and significant growth potential.

In conclusion, India's manufacturing sector presents a compelling investment opportunity, supported by robust economic fundamentals, policy support, and significant growth potential.