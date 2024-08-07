Breaking New Ground: Avenix Fzco Unleashes GigaPips for Forex Market Traders

Dubai's fintech gem strikes gold with AI-powered trading assistant, reshaping the landscape of automated forex investing.

Published7 Aug 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Dubai-based fintech innovator Avenix Fzco has announced the release of GigaPips, a cutting-edge forex robot designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This advanced Expert Advisor (EA) focuses on trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the H1 timeframe, utilizing a sophisticated BreakOut strategy to maximize trading potential.

GigaPips: Pioneering Forex Trading Technology

GigaPips represents a significant leap forward in automated trading solutions. This forex robot employs a unique approach to identify daily ranges in Gold and executes trades upon retracement. By combining technical indicators and candlestick patterns, GigaPips confirms trade directions with precision, offering traders a powerful tool for consistent results.

Key Features of GigaPips:

1. BreakOut Strategy:

GigaPips leverages a meticulously crafted BreakOut strategy tailored for Gold trading on the H1 timeframe. This approach allows the forex robot to capitalize on high-probability market movements, ensuring trades align with market momentum.

2. Advanced Technical Analysis:

The EA incorporates multiple technical indicators and candlestick patterns to validate trade directions, enhancing entry accuracy and overall trading reliability.

3. Risk Management:

GigaPips prioritizes trader safety with built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for each trade. The system also includes a global stop out level, providing an additional layer of account protection.

4. Multi-Order Management:

Capable of managing up to six open orders simultaneously, GigaPips offers diversified market exposure and increased profit opportunities.

5. Optimized Performance:

Extensive backtesting and optimization using high-quality tick data from 2016 to present ensure GigaPips performs optimally across various market conditions.

Technical Specifications

Timeframe and Asset:

GigaPips is specifically designed for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the H1 timeframe, allowing for precise market analysis and timely trade execution.

Platform Compatibility:

The forex robot is fully compatible with the widely-used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, ensuring accessibility for traders of all experience levels.

Backtesting and Optimization:

GigaPips has undergone rigorous backtesting using high-quality tick data from Tick Data Suite by Thinkberry SRL, covering market conditions from 2016 to present.

User Interface:

The EA boasts a user-friendly interface, making it easy to install and operate on the MT4 platform, catering to both novice and experienced traders.

Support and Services:

Avenix Fzco offers comprehensive customer support for GigaPips users, ensuring a smooth trading experience. The support team is readily available to assist with installation, setup, and any technical issues that may arise.

About Avenix Fzco

Avenix Fzco is a trailblazing financial technology company based in Dubai, UAE. Specializing in advanced forex trading software development, the company is dedicated to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools that prioritize precision, risk management, and intelligent functionality. With the release of GigaPips, Avenix Fzco continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation in the forex trading space. Traders interested in experiencing the power of this revolutionary forex robot are encouraged to visit the official GigaPips website for more information and to explore its capabilities firsthand.

https://gigapips.com/

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 07:24 PM IST
