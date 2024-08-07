Breaking New Ground: Avenix Fzco Unleashes GigaPips for Forex Market Traders

Dubai-based fintech innovator Avenix Fzco has announced the release of GigaPips, a cutting-edge forex robot designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This advanced Expert Advisor (EA) focuses on trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the H1 timeframe, utilizing a sophisticated BreakOut strategy to maximize trading potential.
GigaPips represents a significant leap forward in automated trading solutions. This forex robot employs a unique approach to identify daily ranges in Gold and executes trades upon retracement. By combining technical indicators and candlestick patterns, GigaPips confirms trade directions with precision, offering traders a powerful tool for consistent results.
GigaPips leverages a meticulously crafted BreakOut strategy tailored for Gold trading on the H1 timeframe. This approach allows the forex robot to capitalize on high-probability market movements, ensuring trades align with market momentum.
The EA incorporates multiple technical indicators and candlestick patterns to validate trade directions, enhancing entry accuracy and overall trading reliability.
GigaPips prioritizes trader safety with built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for each trade. The system also includes a global stop out level, providing an additional layer of account protection.
Capable of managing up to six open orders simultaneously, GigaPips offers diversified market exposure and increased profit opportunities.
Extensive backtesting and optimization using high-quality tick data from 2016 to present ensure GigaPips performs optimally across various market conditions.
GigaPips is specifically designed for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the H1 timeframe, allowing for precise market analysis and timely trade execution.
The forex robot is fully compatible with the widely-used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, ensuring accessibility for traders of all experience levels.
GigaPips has undergone rigorous backtesting using high-quality tick data from Tick Data Suite by Thinkberry SRL, covering market conditions from 2016 to present.
The EA boasts a user-friendly interface, making it easy to install and operate on the MT4 platform, catering to both novice and experienced traders.
Avenix Fzco offers comprehensive customer support for GigaPips users, ensuring a smooth trading experience. The support team is readily available to assist with installation, setup, and any technical issues that may arise.
Avenix Fzco is a trailblazing financial technology company based in Dubai, UAE. Specializing in advanced forex trading software development, the company is dedicated to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools that prioritize precision, risk management, and intelligent functionality. With the release of GigaPips, Avenix Fzco continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation in the forex trading space. Traders interested in experiencing the power of this revolutionary forex robot are encouraged to visit the official GigaPips website for more information and to explore its capabilities firsthand.
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess