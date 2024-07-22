Budget-Friendly Hatchback: Unveiling the Swift Top Model Price and Specs

The Maruti Suzuki Swift needs little introduction in India as one of the country’s best-selling and most loved hatchbacks across multiple generations. Currently in its third generation iteration, the Swift continues bringing reliable, efficient and sporty motoring to the masses.

Here, we reveal everything about the range-topping Swift model’s on-road pricing, feature list specifications and capabilities to understand Maruti’s winning formula in the budget hatchback segment for over 15 years. Time to give the icon’s highest avatar its well-deserved spotlight!

Swift ZXi+ Top Model Price

The current range-topping Swift variant is the ZXi+ trim, offered with the convenience of Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). The Swift top model price stands at ₹9.9 lakhs in Delhi NCR, which remains under the crucial ₹10 lakhs budget mark psychologically for mass-market buyers.

Factor in Maruti’s widespread sales and service network, this top-spec Swift becomes an appealing blend of distinctive style, essential creature comforts, efficient petrol power and brand reliability accessible to many. Especially young professionals, small families and working women buyers find immense value in spending under ₹10 lakhs.

Sporty Swift Styling Retained

Over multiple updates, Swift’s design legacy focused on energetic Euro-inspired looks has persisted, earning a global fan following. The 2023 facelift carries forward instantly recognisable styling, too, with only subtle cosmetic enhancements.

Upfront is the trademark wide grille, now sporting a honeycomb mesh design flanked by halogen headlamps. In profile, the sloping roofline, pronounced wheel arches, and floating roof effect continue lending Swift its zingy persona, further accentuated by alloy wheels and front fog lamps that grace the range-topping ZXi+ variant priced competitively around the Tata Punch price range.

Interestingly, dual-tone exterior colour options further amp up the visual drama. And few things announce fun motoring intents clearer in India than a Swift in a bright, funky shade! No wonder custom body graphics, decals and accessory styling add-ons have flourished around Maruti’s million-seller hatch darling.

Familiar Cabin Retains Comfort

Inside, the story remains similar - a familiar all-black durable interior theme greets occupants focused on functionality over flash. The layout follows traditional Maruti ethos with driver-focused ergonomics across elements like a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, driver information display and a centre console cascading towards the front occupant.

Space utilisation allows seating five adults reasonably comfortably with adequate knee room, headroom and shoulder room for four, in line with other models like the Tata Nexon. However, the Nexon car price is higher as it belongs to the compact SUV segment. Height adjustment for the driver’s seat, 60:40 split folding rear bench and 268 litres of boot space make the Swift surprisingly practical hatch for a sub-4-metre footprint.

Where maximum points were scored, sticking with proven interior design involves the excellent visibility offered from the driver’s seat, aiding manoeuvrability and confident progress in all road conditions.

Generous Equipment Upgrades

The Swift ZXi+ proudly flaunts several segment-first and advanced convenience features, keeping owners happy beyond just responsive engines under the hood. Let’s look at the array of goodies Maruti has packed in:

Multi-info Display (MID)

7-inch Touchscreen Audio System

Auto Fold ORVMs

Rear View Camera

Keyless Entry

Push Button Start

Automatic Climate Control

Cruise Control

Alloy Wheels

There’s also an essential safety kit including dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a high-speed warning alert system and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Though top-spec, structurally, the Swift remains average versus Tata Nexon with 3 out of 5 stars from Global NCAP.

Performance and Mileage

Under the shapely metal lies Maruti’s proven K-series 1.2L 4-cylinder petrol engine, putting out 89bhp peak power and 113Nm torque through an optimised 5-speed Auto Gear Shift transmission. Performance suffices for urban commutes and highway cruising, with overtakes possible under 2000rpm, much like the Tata Tiago. Fuel efficiency stands at 23.76kmpl as per ARAI, promising low running costs - essential for the budget category.

Ownership Experience

What makes the Swift range, especially the higher ZXi+ trim, a compelling ownership proposition is Maruti Suzuki’s promise of reliability backed by a vast service network with inexpensive maintenance plus good resale value. With the facelift, safety, features, and styling find themselves enhanced while retaining the essence longtime fans enjoy.

Though pricing has climbed closer to ₹10 lakhs, the Swift remains focused on key aspects like design distinction, city-friendly dimensions, cabin practicality, fuel efficiency and fuss-free ownership. More reason the icon continues feeling contemporary even fifteen years after its market debut.

For all the latest competitors with more bling or space, the Swift keeps Cruise Control-ling its successful run, providing sheer driving enjoyment with a peace of mind factor!

Our Take - Still a Winning Choice in 2024 & Beyond?

With the Swift crossing sales of over 2 million units in India already, the numbers speak for themselves, no doubt. Yet does Maruti’s popular hatchback remain a winning proposition for new car buyers in 2024 and beyond, even after multiple facelifts?

It does for the right customer mindsets. For young buyers prioritising zesty Euro looks, driving fun on a budget and brand reliability, the Swift delivers admirably. Young families find practicality in its rear seat space.

And those simply seeking no-nonsense hatchback motoring with peace of mind and dependability will inevitably shortlist India’s favourite Maruti model, sticking with its core virtues. Where the Swift shows its age is with the all-black interior theme and lower structural rigidity versus newer rivals.

