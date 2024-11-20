Doodhvale Farms Raises $3M in Atomic Capital-Led Round to redefine India’s Premium Dairy Sector

Doodhvale Farms, a premium dairy innovator in India, has closed a $3 million funding round led by Atomic Capital. The investment will accelerate expansion, enhance distribution, and diversify products, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering fresh dairy directly to consumers.

HT Brand Studio
Updated20 Nov 2024, 03:51 PM IST
Doodhvale Farms, a pioneering leader in India's premium dairy industry.
Doodhvale Farms, a pioneering leader in India’s premium dairy industry.

Doodhvale Farms, a leading innovator in India's premium dairy sector, today announced the successful closure of a $3 million funding round. The round was led byAtomicCapital,withSingularityEarlyOpportunitiesFundjoiningasamajor co-investor. The round also saw participation from Bharat Founders Fund and Indigram Labs Foundation.

Select angel investors participating in this round include Ramakant Sharma (Co-Founder, Livspace), Ankit Tandon (CBO, OYO), Saurabh Jain (CEO, Livspace), and Arjun Vaidya (Co-Founder, V3 Ventures), among other industry veterans.

"This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize India's dairy industry," said Aman J Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Doodhvale Farms. "With this funding, we are poised to expand our reach and enhance our commitment to delivering pure, farm-fresh dairy products to Indian households."

Doodhvale Farms has maintained an impressive growth trajectory, achieving 100% year-over-year growth, consistent profitability on an EBITDA basis for three consecutive years, and successful launch of innovative products including Gaon Jaisa Safed Makkhan, 100% Pure Milk Khoya, and Desi Treats.

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to accelerate Doodhvale Farms' expansion, strengthen distribution networks, diversify its product portfolio, and upgrade technology infrastructure.

Founders of Doodhvale Farms

Atomic Capital is an early-stage consumer-focused fund, established with a differentiated operating VC playbook. Apoorv Gautam, Founder and Managing Partner at Atomic Capital brings a strong track record with notable exits in the consumer sector, making the fund uniquely positioned to support emerging consumer brands.

Commenting on the partnership, Apoorv shared his vision: “We are thrilled to partner with Doodhvale Farms on their ambitious journey to bring world-class quality milk and allied products to India. As one of India's first vertically integrated online subscription platforms for these products, Doodhvale Farms has demonstrated exceptional capital efficiency.”

Suyash Kela from Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, the round's major co-investor, added, “Premiumization of large consumption categories like F&B is a theme we are very bullish about. Doodhvale Farms, with its premium, unadulterated milk and allied products offering, strong hold on the supply chain, and founders with their feet and ear to the ground, really appealed to us.”

Founded by Aman J Jain, Ishu Jain, Sanjay Jain, and Sudhir Jain, the company's mission is to restore the soul-satisfying, nutrient-rich, farm-fresh goodness that milk was always meant to offer.

About Doodhvale Farms

Doodhvale Farms is a fully vertically integrated, technology-driven Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) dairy and daily essentials company that produces and delivers premium, farm-fresh products directly to consumers' door steps. Founded by Aman J Jain, Ishu Jain, Sanjay Jain and Sudhir Jain, the company's mission is to bring back the soul-satisfying, nutrient-packed, farm-fresh richness that milk was always meant to be. From their happy cattle roaming free in modern farms to delivering farm-fresh milk within 36 hours, every action reflects their unwavering commitment to purity. Because, doodh is not doodh, until it's fresh and pure.

For more information, visit https://www.doodhvalefarms.com/

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 03:51 PM IST
Business NewsSponsored PostDoodhvale Farms Raises $3M in Atomic Capital-Led Round to redefine India’s Premium Dairy Sector

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,095.00760.00
      Chennai
      77,101.00760.00
      Delhi
      77,253.00760.00
      Kolkata
      77,105.00760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sponsored Post

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.