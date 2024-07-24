Exploring Hyundai Exter and Tata Altroz: Your Guide to Exciting Drive

India's automotive sector has recently seen a surge in micro-SUVs, with Hyundai's latest offering, the Exter, debuting. Positioned as an entry-level model, it has impressed potential buyers with its innovative design and cutting-edge features. Hyundai has priced the Exter competitively, garnering significant popularity in the SUV segment and targeting budget-conscious consumers.

Next up is the Tata Altroz, a popular hatchback model. While the Tata Altroz on road price range and Exter price range are similar, their body style differs significantly. Catering to customers with budgets between seven to twelve lakhs, these models offer an appealing choice for those seeking stylish yet budget-friendly cars. This article will examine the distinctions between the Altroz and Exter.

About the Hyundai Exter

Here are the technical specifications for the base variant of the Hyundai Exter.

Mileage 19.40 Km/l Engine 1197 cc Max Power (PS) 82@6000 Max Torque (Nm) 113@4000 Gear Box 5 Speed Power Steering Type Electric Wheel Type Steel Rims Boot 391 Ltrs Power Windows Front Length 3815 mm Width 1710 mm Height 1631 mm

The Hyundai Exter price in India starts at Rs.7 lakhs and goes up to Rs. 11.28 lakhs on-road in Delhi.

The following sections explore the design, interior, performance, and features of the Hyundai Exter.

Exterior Design

The Hyundai Exter adopts a fresh, boxy design language suitable for a micro-SUV. Gone is Hyundai's traditional cascading grille, replaced by a new parametric grille finished in black. The headlights are integrated into the grille, featuring the signature H-shaped LED DRLs above. Additional front-end elements include a skid plate and Exter branding above the grille.

On the sides, the Hyundai Exter presents a typical micro-SUV profile. It showcases attractive diamond-cut alloy wheels, straight wheel arches, and black body cladding. The blacked-out pillars and roof rails contribute to its rugged appearance.

At the rear, the Hyundai Exter boasts a simple yet appealing design. It features H-shaped tail lights, a connecting black strip between the tail light cluster, a skid plate, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. Overall, the Hyundai Exter exudes a contemporary aesthetic with a touch of ruggedness.

Interior and Features

The Hyundai Exter's interior sports an all-black colour scheme, complemented by contrasting hues on the AC vents and controls that match the exterior colour. The interior design is chic and roomy, boasting a well-organized layout.

Dominating the dashboard is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering various features. Among the standout amenities are an electric sunroof, wireless charging, cruise control, automated climate control, and an engine start/stop button.

Rear-seat passengers also benefit from the spacious cabin, though the width of the seat may pose a challenge for three occupants. Nevertheless, passengers in the back enjoy amenities such as air conditioning vents and adjustable headrests.

Reviewing the Tata Altroz

Here are the technical specifications of the base variant of the Tata Altroz.

Mileage 19.05 Km/l Engine 1197 cc Max Power (PS) 85@6000 Max Torque (Nm) 113@3300 Power Steering Type Electric Wheel Type Steel Rims Boot 345 Ltrs Power Windows Front Length 3815 mm Width 1710 mm Height 1631 mm

The starting price of the Altroz is ₹7 lakhs and goes up to ₹12 lakhs. Below are sections highlighting the external design, interior, features, performance, and safety aspects of the Tata Altroz.

Exterior Design

The Tata Altroz boasts an assertive hatchback design, particularly evident in its frontal appearance. Its defining features include a sharp grille seamlessly blending with sleek headlamps, creating a cohesive layer atop the front bumper. LED DRLs and fog lamps are integrated into the bumper, while the bonnet exhibits distinct creases that enhance its sporty aesthetic.

Moving to the side, the Altroz maintains its sporty appeal with flared wheel arches, a contrasting black treatment along the window line, and blacked-out elements like the B-pillar and ORVMs. Stylish dual-tone alloy wheels and C-pillar-mounted door handles contribute to its dynamic look, accentuated by a sharp shoulder line that adds character.

At the rear, the Altroz continues its theme of sharp cuts and creases, creating an engaging visual experience. The sleek tail light cluster panel is elegantly blacked out, providing a seamless integration that gives the illusion of floating lights when illuminated. The rear spoiler smoothly merges with the windscreen, completing the cohesive design.

Interior and Features

The Altroz's interior matches its striking exterior appeal. Adopting a cockpit-inspired theme, the dashboard showcases a layered design complemented by a distinct colour scheme. Key highlights include a floating infotainment display, a flat-bottom steering wheel accented with chrome, air conditioning vents, and interior door handles, all featuring a luxurious leather treatment.

The Altroz prioritises comfort with its 90-degree opening doors, facilitating effortless entry and exit. The spacious cabin ensures a comfortable journey, even accommodating three passengers in the rear with ease. Rear occupants benefit from dedicated AC vents, ample legroom, and knee room, though taller passengers may find headroom somewhat restrictive. Nonetheless, extended drives with three occupants remain comfortable. With a generous boot space of 345 litres, the Altroz proves suitable for extended journeys.

Packed with various creature comforts, the Altroz emerges as a feature-rich hatchback. Notable inclusions encompass cruise control, a floating infotainment display, rear AC vents, a TFT digital instrument cluster, voice recognition, automatic headlamps, ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox, and an engine start/stop button, all crowned by a supple leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Altroz offers an extensive suite of features for a comprehensive driving experience.

Conclusion

Deciding between the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Altroz hinges on your unique requirements, financial considerations, and personal preferences. The Hyundai Exter is an excellent option if you prioritise advanced features, high-tech capabilities, and an extended range with a contemporary design. However, if affordability and practicality are your main concerns, and you're willing to compromise on certain luxuries, the Altroz could be your ideal urban commuter.

