From Grocery Bills to Investments: MobiKwik LENS Helps Indians Manage Money Smartly

Management of personal finances in this fast-paced world of digital payments, subscription plans, and investments turns out to be a complex job for the Indian household. Saving on grocery bills, multiple EMIs alongside utility payments, and keeping it all aligned is an uphill task today. The scale of the data is phenomenal because of India's rapid digital economy. Challenges and usage of the data for informed decision-making remain one of the key challenges for most.

Financial Pressures on Indian Households Needless to say, financial management hassles confronted Indian consumers of all classes. Managing a plurality of bank accounts, loans, credit cards, insurance policies, and investment schemes is a common phenomenon for the average urban Indian family. To these, digital subscriptions, UPI payments, and e-commerce are increasingly adding their shares so it's clear the financial ecosystem is vast but very disparate.

It fragments the perspective of any common Indian citizen in terms of an integrated view of the same, as the banking interfaces are cumbersome, and non-real-time, and manual tracking is slow and prone to errors. Thus, consumers commonly miss major financial insights, like hidden bank charges, the exact allocation of spending, or even the basic understanding of their overall cash flow.

The other major challenge is the unavailability of financial advisory services. This has a magnitude of holes with a population of more than 1.4 billion people in terms of availing of bespoke financial advisory services. Professional financial advisors are easily accessible to HNIs, but mass retail investors still cannot afford to use these services or alternatively, they are out of their reach. And therefore, at least a considerable part of the population lacks the tools or knowledge necessary to manage finances.

MobiKwik LENS & LENS.ai

MobiKwik LENS is an AI-based personal finance management solution meant to democratize financial advisory that was otherwise accessible only to rich people. It basically provides users with a holistic overview of financial transactions so that they understand where the money is coming from and where it is going.

There are over 200 defined categories in LENS, which help deliver insights to its users and ensure they are accurate and precise.

LENS.ai is a conversational AI-based chatbot that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to add more ease and engagement for its users. LENS.ai is the personal finance assistant that tracks all the financial activities of the user, understands queries in native languages, and responds instantly.



Along with the Account Aggregator framework, LENS.ai processes enormous financial data in real-time for its users and assists them at both macro and micro levels through actionable insights.

How MobiKwik LENS Aids in Effective Financial Management 1. Synthetic Financial View: It aggregates all financial information into one platform so that the user can have real-time access to his or her bank accounts, credit cards, and investments. All that juggling between multiple banking apps or websites is done away with, saving precious time and minimizing the chance of missing vital information.

2. Automated Transaction Categorization: LENS has automated the transaction categorization. One is able to exactly see how much the user is spending on groceries, utilities, and EMIs, and spending on entertainment or dining out.

3. Actionable Finance Insights: LENS provides personalized finance data insights for customers. It reminds a customer of additional bills, strategies for reducing aggravating repeated payments, or tax filing optimizations. Real-time due date notifications and low balance alerts help customers stay atop their money game with LENS.

4. Scalability and Future Scope: Scaling beyond tracking current accounts and transactions, LENS enables users to extend its functionalities to asset classes such as stocks, mutual funds, and fixed deposits and hence provide the overarching view of investments all at one go. Such an expansion enables users to monitor return from all of their investments with ease, thereby making it easier to achieve the desired long-term financial goals.

5. Financial Literacy for All: This gives an equal opportunity to the power of financial information to those users, who otherwise had to depend on intermediaries or personally track things. Be it a fresh career starter or an experienced investor, LENS gives you the power to manage your money both efficiently and effectively.

Why Use LENS Personal finance management should not be a burden. LENS finally brings the possibility of mastering finance data without difficulty, intuitively, and securely. This AI-based tool is designed to cater to the unique needs of every user with personalized, customized insights that give better financial planning and decision-making powers.

More than 30 lakh active MobiKwik users use LENS to monitor their bank accounts and get better financial health. Through its user-friendly interface with a powerful AI engine, it forms an imperative tool for everyone wanting better financial literacy and stability. Additionally, the conversational ability of LENS.ai ensures the correct real-time response to all financial queries thus making money management as easy as possible.

Conclusion When the world is becoming digital day by day and day-to-day complex financial practices are increasing, LENS is an answer in a refreshing way. Be it grocery bills or investments, this helps the users simplify financial management and adds insights for decision-making purposes. This will make it the need for those looking at a future in control of their financial grasp and securing it financially with constantly changing financial landscapes.

MobiKwik Lens harnesses the power of Ignosis’s advanced Transaction Categorization Engine and Multi-AA Router, both designed on the RBI-led Account Aggregator (AA) framework, to deliver an enriched user experience with powerful financial insights.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.