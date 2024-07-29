Gold Loan Market in India: Finding New Opportunities Through Search Trends
A report by Techmagnate, a leading digital marketing agency in New Delhi, provides an overview of the user search behavior related to gold loans in India.
The gold loan industry in India is currently experiencing a growth spurt. While the number of searches for gold loans in India has increased by 11.64% for FY’23, the amount of gold loans that have been disbursed has also increased. For loan providers, these numbers are very telling and can help them connect with customers, at scale.