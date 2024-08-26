INDRI DECLARED WORLD’S NO. 1 WHISKY YET AGAIN: CONTINUES TO DOMINATE THE GLOBAL SINGLE MALT SPACE WITH A SLEW OF AWARDS

New Delhi, 26th August 2024 — Piccadily Distilleries, the proud creators of the globally recognized Indri Single Malt, are thrilled to announce a historic achievement: Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Whisky of The Year’ at the USA Spirit Rating Awards 2024. This monumental win not only sets a new standard of excellence but also firmly places India at the forefront of the global whisky industry, surpassing both international and domestic competitors. Additionally, it has earned a coveted spot in the ‘Top 15 Whiskies of the Year’at the 2024 International Whisky Competition, further cementing its status as a world-class spirit.

A Moment of National Pride at The USA Spirit Rating Awards 2024 Indri Single Malt Indian whisky achieved historic triumph with five medals at the USA Spirit Rating Awards 2024, a feat unmatched by any other Indian single malt whisky.

Whisky of The Year – Indri Dru

Indri Dru Single Malt Whisky of The Year – Indri Dru

Indri Dru Best Spirit of The Year by Country Category – Indri Dru

Indri Dru Gold Medal – Indri Dru, 95 points

Indri Dru, 95 points Gold Medal –Indri Trini, 90 points In a monumental achievement, Indri Dru has been crowned ‘Whisky of The Year’, ‘Single Malt Whisky of The Year’, ‘Best Spirit of The Year by Country’, and also earned a coveted ‘Gold Medal’ with 95 points. Indri Trini further cemented this triumph with its own ‘Gold Medal’, scoring an impressive 90 points in its category. Indri Dru’s clean sweep at the USA Spirit Rating Awards is not just a victory for Piccadily Distilleries but a defining moment for India on the global whisky stage. By outperforming some of the world’s most renowned whiskies, Indri has demonstrated that Indian whisky is not only at par, but exceeds the standards set by its international counterparts. This achievement is a source of immense pride for India, showcasing the nation’s capability to produce world-class whisky that is celebrated and respected globally.

Indri-Dru

The USA Spirit Rating Awards stand out from other international competitions by evaluating spirits on three critical criteria: Quality, Value, and Packaging. To win a USA Spirits Ratings award one will need to score highly in all three areas of our judging criteria. Indri’s resounding success across all these parameters underscores its superiority in every aspect of whisky production.

A Historic Triumph for India at the International Whisky Competition (IWC) 2024 Indri Founder's Reserve 11 YO Wine Caskthe only Indian whisky to be amongst the‘Top 15 Whiskies of The Year’with a staggering 95.09 points. It stands at the 8th position of the top scoring whiskies of the year worldwide and the ones above Indri are more than 22 years old and above.

Top 15 Whiskies of the Year – Indri Founder’s Reserve 11YO Wine Cask

1st place - ‘Best Indian Whisky’

1st Place - ‘Best Single Malt Indian Whisky’ In an arena known for its intense competition and rigorous standards, Indri single malt whisky has emerged as a true champion. The International Whisky Competition, revered for its stringent judging by global experts, saw Piccadily’s Indri Founder's Reserve 11 YO Wine Cask rise to prominence, securing a spot among the ‘Top 15 Whiskies of The Year’. This extraordinary achievement didn’t stop there—Indri’s Founder's Reserve 11 YO Wine Cask also won 1st place in both the ‘Best Indian Whisky’and ‘Best Single Malt Indian Whisky’ categories.

Indri Founders Reserve 11YO Wine Cask

Indri Founders Reserve 11 YO from India achieved a remarkable 95.09 points at the International Whisky Competition 2024, outperforming several renowned global competitors, including Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength from Taiwan with 94.39 points, Dewar's Double Double 30 Years Old from Scotland with 94.34 points, and Aberlour A'bunadh Single Malt Scotch Whisky from Scotland with 94.32 points and our very own Indian Single Malt Paul John Oloroso Select Cask Whisky, which scored 93.8 points.

Earlier this year, Indri Dru won a ‘Gold Medal’ at the Meininger’s International Spirit Award, Germany, a superior ‘Gold Medal’ at Tokyo Whisky and Spirits Competition and Indri Founders Reserve 11YO Wine Cask won a ‘Gold Medal’ at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The International Whisky Competition, held annually, is widely recognized as one of the most influential whisky awards globally. A panel of whisky experts (Masters of Scotch, Masters of Bourbon, Certified Spirits Judges, Master Blenders, Distillers, and Whiskey Experts) rigorously double blind-taste each entry to identify the very best expressions across a range of categories from whiskies sent from all over the world. The International Whisky Competition tasting panel uses the most comprehensive tasting method available. 15 criteria are required to produce the tasting notes as well as the aroma and flavour profiles of each whisky entered. Unlike other competitions, the judges are presented with one whisky at a time, to ensure each whisky gets the proper attention. It's possibly the only competition in the whisky world to deliver unique medals designed to promote each of the winning whiskies. Only 3 medals (Gold, Silver & Bronze) are awarded per category. The Whisky of the Year (highest score during the competition) gets rewarded with the Golden Barrel Trophy.

"Indri’s unprecedented success at these awards is a landmark achievement not only for us but for the entire Indian whisky industry. It is an honour to represent India on the world stage and to bring home such distinguished awards. We have etched history for India, proving that our country can produce whisky that stands tall among the world’s best. This global recognition of Indri is a moment of national pride and fuels our passion to continue crafting spirits that make India proud.” said Siddhartha Sharma, Promoter of Piccadily Agro Industries Limited.

With over 35 global accolades for Indri, Piccadily Distilleries remains committed to its mission of innovation and quality, continuously elevating Indian spirits and making every Indian proud.

Find the complete list of winners here:IWC andUSA Spirits Rating Awards.

To know more about Indri, visit: www.indri.in, to know more about the company, visit: www.picagro.com