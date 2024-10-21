JetSynthesys, a pioneering digital entertainment and technology company, is excited to announce the first franchise team ownership for season 2 of its popular IP, Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL). Industry leaders Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha, Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods, and Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel, will serve as joint team owners of the Bengaluru franchise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last year’s tournament attracted over 200,000 registrations and culminated in a rigorous selection process that identified the top 64 players who formed eight teams. The action-packed finale saw these eight teams play-off each other in Real Cricket, JetSynthesys’ category leading cricket video game, and compete for global esports glory. With cumulative multiplatform reach of 70mn+, GEPL S1 was also streamed on JioCinema and witnessed a significant viewership of over 1.1mn+ mins.

Rajan Navani, CEO and founder, JetSynthesys, expressed his enthusiasm about these developments, "We are thrilled to welcome Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashant Prakash to the GEPL family. Their involvement is a testament to the growing recognition of e-cricket as a mainstream sport. With an expanded team format and new league guidelines, we are set to elevate the competitive spirit and excitement to new heights globally." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new team owners also shared their excitement about joining the league.

Nikhil Kamath remarked, "The gaming industry is incredibly exciting right now, especially with how fast things are moving in India. We’ve reached a point where we’re not just participating in global gaming—we’re creating esportable games for the world. Real Cricket is a prime example of that. Partnering with Rajan and JetSynthesys for the Global e-Cricket Premier League is a good opportunity to help foster and inspire young talent in this dynamic space. I’m keen to see what we can achieve together and to play a role in shaping the future of esports in India."

Ankit Nagori added, "I'm truly passionate about the video gaming industry and excited about the vision JetSynthesys has for taking cricket to the world as India's premier esport. This is my way of giving back and supporting the next generation of gamers. I believe in their potential, and I'm here to help them shine in a space that’s evolving so quickly. Together, I believe we can turn gaming into the next big contributor to India GDP, and also a fulfilling career for many talented individuals." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prashanth Prakash stated, “I'm thrilled to be part of the Global e-Cricket Premier League and to contribute to the growth of esports in India. This partnership with JetSynthesys aligns perfectly with my passion for innovation and my belief in the potential of cricket as a global esport. Together, we can create a vibrant ecosystem that empowers aspiring gamers and showcases their talent on an international stage."

Rohit Potphode, CEO & League Commissioner of GEPL, enthused on the occasion, “We're excited to welcome Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashant Prakash as our franchise team owners for this thrilling season. This year, the league promises to be bigger than ever, uniting players, franchise owners, fans, and sponsors to create immense value and deliver unforgettable experiences for everyone involved." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year’s enhancements aim to further elevate the competitive spirit within GEPL. The league has made significant strides in creating diverse job opportunities across various sectors of the esports industry, including event management, broadcasting, and talent management. Additionally, GEPL has provided competitive salaries for top players, enabling them to transform their passion for gaming into successful careers while competing for the esteemed title of 'e-Cricket Icon' on a global stage.

With the finals for GEPL S2 scheduled in Jan 2025, the tournament is set to yet again captivate players and audiences. By integrating cricket, video gaming, esports, and entertainment, GEPL continues to create a revolutionary platform for emerging esports athletes to demonstrate their capabilities in eCricket.

About GEPL: Launched by JetSynthesys, GEPL made its debut last year as India's largest esports tournament, bridging the gap between cricket, gaming, and entertainment. It is the world's first and largest team-based e-cricket and entertainment league. The league garnered immense popularity, offering a platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their skills and compete for substantial prize pool and recognition. GEPL was streamed on JioCinema and Sports18, attracting viewers worldwide. The league is backed by JetSynthesys group – a leading new-age tech platform in India focused on gaming, esports & digital entertainment.

About JetSynthesys: JetSynthesys is a new-age digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray into three key ecosystems: (a) gaming and esports, (b) digital entertainment, and (c) wellness and livelihoods. With millions of consumers across 180 countries, JetSynthesys builds world-class products, platforms, and services in these three verticals, aiming to touch the lives of billions of consumers. Since its launch in 2014, under the leadership of Rajan Navani (Chairman & Managing Director), JetSynthesys has built a powerful ecosystem of technology, talent, content, and distribution stacks, and is committed to delivering delightful moments to all stakeholders across multiple digital worlds, aptly titled the #Jetverse. Inclusional, a part of Jet Social Impact, emphasizes the commitment to creating a safe and inclusive work environment.

