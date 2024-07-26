Life Insurance Trends: Decoding Customer Preferences in the Digital Age
To better understand this evolving landscape of life insurance and consumer preferences, let's dive into the insights revealed by Techmagnate, a leading digital marketing agency, in their search trends report.
India's life insurance sector, ranking 10th globally, is one of the fastest-growing sectors. This strength isn't by chance - it's fueled by two key engines: rapid digital adoption and an understanding of changing customer preferences.