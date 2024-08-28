Newgen Launches OmniScan 7.0 for Real-time Content Scanning and Capturing

Maximize efficiency and ensure seamless handling of voluminous documents.

HT Brand Studio
Published28 Aug 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Newgen Launches OmniScan 7.0 for Real-time Content Scanning and Capturing
Newgen Launches OmniScan 7.0 for Real-time Content Scanning and Capturing

August 28, 2024: Newgen Software, a global provider of low-code platform, released a new version of its document management solution—NewgenONE OmniScan 7.0—that redefines document management in high-volume environments. This new version enables advanced scanning and capturing capabilities, powered by NewgenONE Marvin, setting new standards for document management.

With a focus on driving innovation and enhancing efficiency, this release offers a host of business benefits across various verticals, including banking, insurance, government, healthcare, and shared services. Business users can leverage the power of NewgenONE Marvin to create templates conveniently, automate document classification, streamline data extraction, and accurately manage large volumes of records. 

Some of the key highlights of OmniScan 7.0 include:

  • NewgenONE Marvin & Document Classification: Leverage the power of NewgenONE Marvin to simplify document classification and content extraction. With automatic document identification, OmniScan easily recognizes different document types. Moreover, its automatic data extraction capabilities enable users to automate data extraction, greatly improving operational efficiency. Additionally, users can effortlessly generate templates with auto-filled data fields and doctype names based on selected suggestions
  • Robust Integration with NewgenONE Content Cloud (NCC): Enable users to export documents to NCC while streamlining document management processes. Users can save templates created via OmniScan, create jobs from these templates, and attach data classes to exported documents/folders as required, enhancing data accessibility
  • Easy Search and Work item Creation: Use the ‘search’ and ‘create work item’ to simplify records management. When exporting records to iBPS/NewgenONE, OmniScan automatically searches for existing work items based on specified data field values. If the required work item is not found, a new work item is created, ensuring seamless process continuity
  • Smart Filter Fields: Enhance data management and user experience with dynamic field visibility adjustments based on filter conditions. Streamline data management by dynamically adjusting the visibility of data fields, improving data accuracy and user efficiency
  • Customized Export Reports: Fetch customized reports with personalized messages, headers, predefined variables, and extra content, ensuring clear and concise communication

Sharing his views on the launch of the new release, Varun Goswami, VP of Product Management at Newgen Software, said, “This version of our scanning solution represents a significant leap forward in document management technology. With its advanced features driven by NewgenONE Marvinorganizations can drastically maximize efficiency and accuracy in handling high-volume document workflows. This release underscores our commitment to driving innovation and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 11:47 AM IST
