Newgen Launches OmniScan 7.0 for Real-time Content Scanning and Capturing

August 28, 2024: Newgen Software, a global provider of low-code platform, released a new version of its document management solution—NewgenONE OmniScan 7.0—that redefines document management in high-volume environments. This new version enables advanced scanning and capturing capabilities, powered by NewgenONE Marvin, setting new standards for document management.
With a focus on driving innovation and enhancing efficiency, this release offers a host of business benefits across various verticals, including banking, insurance, government, healthcare, and shared services. Business users can leverage the power of NewgenONE Marvin to create templates conveniently, automate document classification, streamline data extraction, and accurately manage large volumes of records.
Sharing his views on the launch of the new release, Varun Goswami, VP of Product Management at Newgen Software, said, “This version of our scanning solution represents a significant leap forward in document management technology. With its advanced features driven by NewgenONE Marvin, organizations can drastically maximize efficiency and accuracy in handling high-volume document workflows. This release underscores our commitment to driving innovation and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age.”
