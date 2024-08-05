Punch unveils Safety-First Trading app after success with 18,000 beta testers.

Punch has launched a new safety-first, single-screen trading platform designed to cater to novice traders and part-time investors. The platform, which has been in beta testing for 12 months with feedback from 18,000 users, introduces features aimed at addressing common challenges faced by beginners in the options trading market.

”Punch is crafted for young, part-time traders exploring trading as a side hustle. Our main focus is on innovating safety and protection* tools that are easy for our users to incorporate from day 0.” says Amit Dhakad, CEO and co-founder of Punch.

A notable aspect of Punch is its focus on risk management for rookie traders. The platform incorporates features designed to help traders adhere to daily and weekly trading limits, aiming to mitigate the risk of significant losses that can deter beginners from continuing to trade. This safety-first approach is at the core of Punch's design.

The single-screen approach consolidates various trading elements - including charts, profit and loss data, positions, orders, indicators, and options price charts - onto one mobile screen. This design choice is intended to streamline the trading process, particularly for those trading on-the-go or during work hours.

The platform offers quick order execution via a two-tap entry and exit process. Additionally, Punch includes widgets that provide quick access to options data such as Put-Call Ratio (PCR), Volatility Index (VIX), and Open Interest (OI).

Punch is a trading platform developed by Market Pulse Securities, a SEBI-registered broker. The company draws on its eight years of experience developing the Market Pulse charting app.

While Punch presents a compelling offering for novice traders, it's important to note that options trading inherently carries significant risks. Potential users should conduct thorough research and consider seeking independent financial advice before engaging in options trading, regardless of the platform used.

The Punch app is now available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Users can open a demat and trading account directly through the app to begin trading.

For more information, visit www.punch.trade.

As with any financial product, traders are advised to carefully read all terms and conditions and understand the risks involved before starting to trade on any new platform.

Note: Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.