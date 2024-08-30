Shopping Hacks to Save Money This Summer in Canada

Summer is the perfect time for vacations, backyard barbecues, and enjoying the great outdoors. However, the season can also bring about increased spending on activities, travel, and everyday essentials. To help you make the most of your summer without breaking the bank, here are some savvy shopping hacks that can help you save money this summer in Canada.

1. Take Advantage of Seasonal Sales One of the best ways to save money is by timing your purchases around seasonal sales. Canadian retailers often offer significant discounts on summer essentials like clothing, outdoor furniture, and sports equipment during major sales events. Keep an eye out for Canada Day sales, back-to-school promotions, and end-of-summer clearance events. These sales are perfect opportunities to snag great deals on items you need for the season.

2. Utilize Cashback and Rewards Programs Many Canadian retailers and credit card companies offer cashback and rewards programs that can help you save money on your purchases. Sign up for loyalty programs at your favorite stores to earn points on every purchase, which can be redeemed for discounts or free items. Additionally, consider using a cashback credit card to earn a percentage of your spending back in cash. Over time, these rewards can add up to significant savings.

3. Shop at Discount Stores and Outlets Discount stores and outlet malls are treasure troves for finding brand-name items at a fraction of the regular price. Stores like Winners, Marshalls, and outlet malls across Canada offer a wide variety of clothing, accessories, and home goods at reduced prices. By shopping at these stores, you can score high-quality items without paying full price.

4. Buy Second-Hand Thrift stores, consignment shops, and online marketplaces like Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace are excellent sources for second-hand items. Whether you're looking for summer clothing, outdoor gear, or furniture, buying second-hand can save you a significant amount of money. Plus, it's an environmentally friendly choice that helps reduce waste.

5. Take Advantage of Public Events and Free Activities Summer is the season for festivals, fairs, and outdoor activities. Many cities and towns across Canada host free or low-cost events that are perfect for family outings or spending time with friends. Check your local community calendar for events like outdoor concerts, farmers' markets, and free movie nights. By opting for free activities, you can enjoy the season without spending a lot of money.

6. Be Smart About Travel If you're planning a summer getaway, there are several ways to save on travel expenses. Book flights and accommodations in advance to secure the best deals, and consider using travel comparison websites to find the lowest prices. Additionally, traveling during off-peak times and choosing less popular destinations can help you avoid inflated prices. For road trips, consider renting a fuel-efficient vehicle or using public transportation to cut down on costs.

7. Embrace the Sharing Economy The sharing economy offers numerous ways to save money, especially during the summer. Services like Airbnb can provide affordable accommodation options compared to traditional hotels. Car-sharing services such as Zipcar or Turo can be a cost-effective alternative to car rentals, especially for short trips. Additionally, consider using platforms like Borrowell for borrowing items you only need temporarily, such as camping gear or sports equipment.

8. Leverage Technology There are numerous apps and websites designed to help you save money. Apps like Flipp allow you to browse flyers from multiple stores, find coupons, and compare prices. Cashback apps like Rakuten offer rebates on purchases from a wide range of retailers. Additionally, budgeting apps can help you track your spending and identify areas where you can cut costs. Finally, a platform like Fora can help you check your borrowing options for emergencies.

These are eight tips that can help enjoy your summer stress-free.