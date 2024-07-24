Tata Altroz vs Hyundai Venue: Top Model Price Comparison and Features Showdown

The Altroz brings Europeanesque hatchback flair to the table while the Venue rides the wave of popularity compact SUVs are enjoying. We decided to pit their range-topping variants against each other – the Altroz XZ+ diesel and Venue SX(O) diesel. Comparing their prices, performance, features, and more gives you the lowdown on which is the better fit as your next city slick set of wheels. Read on to see how this premium hatchback squares off against this compact SUV!

Price Comparison: Which Offers Better Value?

The Venue top model price holds an advantage over the Altroz, but the latter claws background with its extra equipment. Here's a breakup of their on-road Delhi prices:

Tata Altroz XZ+ Diesel: Rs. 12.58 lakhs

Hyundai Venue SX(O) Diesel: Rs. 15.77 lakhs

The Venue commands around ₹3.2 lakhs premium over the Altroz. Keep in mind that the Hyundai is an SUV while the Tata is a hatchback. The extra length and height add to the Venue's pricing.

That said, the Altroz XZ+ is brimming with features that are missing from the Venue's top-spec model or are offered only as optional extras. Equipment such as auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, rear wiper and air purifier give it an edge.

The Altroz claws back some of that price differential by offering significantly more equipment. Ultimately, though, the Venue holds an advantage if you look at the price.

Performance Comparison

Both models pack the same 1.5-litre diesel engine, but there are crucial differences in their output figures. Let's take a look:

Engine

Altroz - 1.5L diesel

Power - 90PS

Torque - 200Nm

Transmission - 5-speed manual

Engine

Venue - 1.5L diesel

Power - 116PS

Torque - 250Nm

Transmission - 6-speed manual

The SUV accelerates quicker and overtakes with more enthusiasm. The turbo lag is less pronounced as well. Plus, it makes a great-sounding rasp when you extend it.

That said, the Altroz is no slouch. Its diesel motor has adequate poke for urban commutes and highway cruising. Both models handle well around corners, but the shorter Altroz has a slight edge in dynamics thanks to its hatchback dimensions. The clutch action is light on both. Gearshifts are smooth, although the Venue's throws are shorter.

The Venue is quicker, but the Altroz can hold its own. The Hyundai Exter price also comes close to the Altroz and offers a similar level of performance. However, it is a micro-SUV and may not offer the same driving dynamics. For driving enthusiasts who relish performance, the Hyundai Venue is more satisfying despite the slightly higher price tag. You ultimately pay more for that extra punch and head-turning road presence.

Features Comparison

Both models come equipped with a long list of comforts, conveniences and safety equipment. Here's an overview of their top features:

Altroz XZ+ Diesel Features

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Keyless entry and go

Push button start/stop

Auto headlamps

Cruise control

Rain sensing wipers

Auto-dimming IRVM

Rear camera with guidelines

Rear ac vents

16-inch alloy wheels

Wearable key

Venue SX(O) Diesel Features

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Keyless entry

Push button start/stop

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

sunroof

Rear AC vents

Projector headlamps

16-inch alloy wheels

In terms of comforts and entertainment, both models are evenly matched with large touchscreens, connected tech and critical creature comforts.

However, the Altroz goes one up by offering auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM and rear wiper and washer - which are not available on the Venue SX(O). The wearable key is another innovative feature.

The Venue counters with a sunroof, air purifier and wireless charging but loses out on some important functional equipment. Hence, the Tata takes the cake for features.

Safety Comparison

Safety is a key parameter for Indian car buyers. Both models perform well in this aspect. They have secured high crash test ratings and are brimming with protective equipment.

Altroz Safety Features

5-star Global NCAP crash test rating

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Seat belt reminders

High-speed warning alert

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Venue Safety Features

4-star Global NCAP crash test rating

6 airbags (front side and curtain)

Vehicle stability management

Hill assist control

Rear parking sensors

Seatbelt reminders

ISOFIX mounts

Although both cars offer the basics like airbags and ABS, the Altroz goes much further. Its 5-star G-NCAP rating for adult occupant protection is the highest score awarded to an Indian car. The Venue did score an impressive 4 stars, but the Tata has a clear edge on safety. Hence, if you want maximum peace of mind, the Altroz is the safer pick. Following in the footsteps of the highly rated Tata Tiago car, the Altroz demonstrates Tata's commitment to passenger protection.

Which Model Gets Our Vote?

The Hyundai Venue is certainly more aspirational thanks to its SUV body style, which gives it a great road presence. The punchy diesel engine also counts in its favour. It also comes with a long equipment list and ticks most of the right boxes.

However, the Altroz proves it is an excellent urban runabout, too. Its premium European hatchback design turns heads in its own right. The long list of class-leading comfort and safety features adds tremendous value. It drives well, too, thanks to its sporty dynamics.

The Venue has an edge on pricing and performance. But the Altroz takes the game with its extra equipment, dynamics and exemplary safety standards. It offers a more well-rounded package for just a bit more money.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!