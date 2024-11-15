Tata Sons Faces IPO Controversy Amid Eftorts to Avoid Listing Under RBI’s SBR Framework

Tata Sons aims to bypass RBI’s SBR compliance by surrendering its registration. Critics highlight potential conflicts due to Venu Srinivasan's dual role on the RBI board. The decision could impact regulatory standards and governance practices within India's financial sector.

Updated15 Nov 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Tata Sons IPO Controversy: Avoiding RBI's SBR Framework
Tata Sons IPO Controversy: Avoiding RBI’s SBR Framework

With less than a year remaining for Tata Sons to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mandate for public list- ing under the Scale-Based Regulation (SBR) framework, the company is attempting to bypass this requirement.

Tata Sons has applied to voluntarily surrender its registration with the RBI, which would remove it from regulatory oversight, exempting the company from the SBR guidelines for systemically important non-banking financial com- panies (NBFCs). Market experts warn that if the RBI accepts Tata Sons’ request, it could undermine the regulatory framework and set a precedent for other companies to seek similar exemptions. While other NBFCs in the SBR upper layer have either initiated their IPO process or complied, Tata Sons has re- sisted the mandate. Complicating the issue is the involvement of Venu Srinivasan, Vice Chairman of Tata Trusts, who also sits on the RBI’s Central Board of Directors. 

Critics argue that his dual role raises conflict of interest concerns, particularly as Tata Trusts has a significant influence over Tata Sons. Appointed to the RBI board in June 2022, Srinivasan is accused of being in a position to influence deci- sions that could benefit Tata Sons. This controversy has sparked debate within the financial community about the governance standards and responsibilities of those in key regulatory roles. 

At a recent AGM, the second-largest shareholder, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, voiced support for a Tata Sons IPO, stating it would improve governance and unlock significant shareholder value. Analysts estimate that a 5% stake sale could generate 55,000 crore, boosting liquidity and enhancing brand visibility. With time running out, all eyes are on the RBI’s decision, which could have far-reaching implications for In- dia’s financial regulatory landscape.

15 Nov 2024, 05:29 PM IST
