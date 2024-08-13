The Future of Forex: Avenix Fzco’s Trendonex Expert Advisor

Avenix Fzco introduces Trendonex, an elite forex robot for MT4 with strong risk management tools, smart entry points, and pinpoint trend identification.

Published13 Aug 2024, 09:31 PM IST
The Future of Forex, Avenix Fzco's Trendonex Expert Advisor
The Future of Forex, Avenix Fzco’s Trendonex Expert Advisor

Leading Dubai-based fintech company Avenix Fzco has unveiled Trendonex, the most recent addition to the ever-active foreign exchange trading scene. By giving traders another powerful and accurate tool in their trading arsenal, Avenix Fzco is determined in its mission to forever change automated trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. 

Trendonex: A Fully Equipped Trading Platform

Using smart algorithms and potent technical indicators, Trendonex is a unique kind of Expert Advisor (EA) that helps traders make wise decisions. This forex robot is optimized for the M30 and H1 time frames and is specifically designed for major currency pairs, such as XAUUSD.

Major Functions of Trendonex

1. Precise Trend Identification

The core feature of Trendonex is its accuracy in finding market trends. This forex robot analyzes market data and determines trend directions with pinpoint accuracy using a suite of built-in indicators, empowering traders to make decisions based on factual data.

2. Smart Entry Point Detection

Trendonex identifies the best entry points to follow a trend, going beyond simple trend identification. Because of this feature, traders can enter the market with confidence because they know their decisions are supported by reliable analytical insights.

3. Stable Risk Management

Trendonex has built-in stop loss and take profit mechanisms for each trade because it recognizes the value of risk mitigation in forex trading. Additionally, traders can further control their risk exposure by using the Trailing Stop and Breakeven functions.

4. Customizable Lot Size

Since every trader is different and has varying risk tolerances, Trendonex provides flexible lot size adjustment. With the help of this feature, traders can customize their trades to fit their unique risk tolerance and trading styles.

5. Simple Parameter Optimization

Trendonex offers an extensive set of adjustable parameters that make strategy optimization easier. With the help of the integrated strategy tester, traders can adjust their tactics to better suit shifting market conditions.

6. Extensive Historical Performance

Tick Data Suite, run by Thinkberry SRL, supplied high-quality tick data that was used to carefully optimize and test the forex robot. From 2016 to the present, Trendonex has undergone extensive testing to make sure it is capable of handling a range of market scenarios.

Recommended Usage and Support

Periodically fine-tuning input parameters is advised by Avenix Fzco in order to optimize Trendonex's effectiveness. It is recommended that traders optimize their strategy using the latest 6-month historical data to make sure it is still in line with the state of the market.

In addition, Trendonex users now have a thriving community thanks to Avenix Fzco. Traders can stay up to date on the newest forex trends, network with peers, and exchange insights on this platform. The community creates a helpful atmosphere for both new and seasoned traders by providing exclusive expert insights, real-time market updates, and interactive discussions.

About Avenix Fzco

Modern trading software development for forex traders is the area of expertise for Dubai-based fintech startup Avenix Fzco. The company has made a name for itself in the industry by developing industry-shifting forex robots like Trendonex, which are designed to revolutionize trading methods by managing risks better and offering next-level features. Avenix Fzco is committed to supporting a cooperative trading community and resolving the issues that everyday traders face. Traders interested in Trendonex can learn more about it and see what it can do by visiting https://trendonex.com/.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 09:31 PM IST
