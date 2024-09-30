The Role of Accurate Monitoring in Holistic Diabetes Management

With the rise of diabetes in India, individual management strategies are critical. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technologies enhance treatment by offering real-time data, enabling personalized care, and reducing the risk of complications associated with diabetes.

No two people experience diabetes in exactly the same way—everyone’s journey is uniquely their own. From diet and exercise to genetics and daily habits, countless factors shape how each person manages their glucose levels. The impact of food and physical activity on blood sugar can vary greatly from person to person. These differences make accurate monitoring not just a necessity, but essential for effective treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With over 100 million people in India living with diabetes, precise and accurate monitoring is crucial. By closely tracking glucose levels and other key metrics, healthcare providers can help tailor treatment plans to the unique needs of each patient. The high prevalence of diabetes also means a greater risk of comorbid conditions, such as heart disease, cancer, and hypertension. This further emphasizes the importance of individualized management strategies.

Technological advancements have become key to achieving greater accuracy in monitoring and treatment. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems exemplify this progress by offering real-time, precise data that is key for personalized care. These systems also offer a unique metric, which is the time people spend in the target glucose range also known as time in range (TIR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experts highlighted that by maintaining time in range, people with diabetes can minimize the risk of various complications associated with the condition. As per a recent consensus study, people with diabetes with a TIR of more than 80% have a significantly lower risk of wound infection and spend less time in ICUs (intensive care units). Additionally, a 10% reduction in TIR can increase the risk of diabetes-related eye diseases (retinopathy) by 64% and increase the level of the albumin protein in one’s urine (microalbuminuria) by 40%, which may indicate kidney disease.

“With life-changing technology and innovation, diabetes care in India has seen remarkable advancements. Technologies like CGMs enable real-time glucose monitoring without the hassle of routine finger pricking. These systems help provide detailed data on both highs (hyperglycemia) and lows (hypoglycemia), offering a more personalized, accurate and comprehensive view of glucose levels. Supported by a connected digital care ecosystem, CGM devices facilitate seamless communication with doctors and caregivers, making it easier to manage and tailor treatment plans. This integration empowers individuals to make smarter health decisions for better glucose control," said Dr. Prashanth Subramanian, Head of Medical Affairs, Emerging Asia & India, Diabetes Care, Abbott.

Diabetes management has been transformed by digital health tools and connected care ecosystems, offering crucial support to individuals living with the condition. Cloud-based management systems enable patients to securely share their glucose data with healthcare providers, facilitating timely interventions and personalized care adjustments. Additionally, mobile apps designed for caregivers allow them to easily access and monitor glucose history and trends for loved ones, whether they are children, elderly parents, or others managing diabetes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Professor Partha Kar, National Specialty Advisor, Diabetes, NHS England and co-lead of Diabetes GIRFT, NHS Improvement, "Maintaining glycemic control is crucial for people with diabetes, as it directly impacts their overall health and quality of life. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technologies have transformed diabetes management by providing real-time, accurate glucose readings. These systems make it easier for individuals to

track how their diet and lifestyle affect their glucose levels, allowing for timely adjustments to daily habits and treatment plans in consultation with healthcare providers. This approach helps many achieve optimal glucose control. Furthermore, effective glucose management helps mitigate the risk of comorbidities such as heart disease, obesity, and eye problems. These connected technologies, with their linked mobile apps, can extend healthcare beyond our clinics, reaching people in their homes." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the diabetes journey can be difficult to navigate, technology is poised to be a game-changer for diabetes care, taking personalized healthcare a step forward so that people have fewer barriers to good health. With CGMs and connected digital health apps, people with diabetes can lead fuller lives of greater convenience and comfort. These solutions can be simple, yet life changing.

Disclaimer: The information mentioned in this document is only suggestive/for patient education and shall not be considered as a substitute for doctor’s advice or recommendations from Abbott. Please consult your doctor for more information.