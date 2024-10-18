She Capital’s third annual “Together" event wrapped up on the beaches of Goa, reinforcing its status as a must-attend gathering in India’s startup ecosystem. Over 150 female founders and top investors united for 36 hours to reimagine the future of inclusive entrepreneurship. Highlights included powerful discussions with Paralympic medalist Simran Singh and actress Bhumi Pednekar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Together" has become a unique mix of TED-style talks and beach networking, bringing the best and brightest to address not just challenges, but collaborative ways to transform the status quo.

Together' is for all who champion change and diversity

"We named it 'Together' because this isn't about men or women—it's about everyone who champions change and a more diverse ecosystem," said Anisha Singh, Founder of She Capital.

Day 1: Connections and Conversations

The event began with intimate masterclasses, followed by an all-white beach mixer where investors and founders mingled in a relaxed setting. This curated environment fostered genuine connections, with conversations continuing late into the night.

Day 2: Insights and Inspiration {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Day two featured panels on scaling businesses, tech biases, and the future of venture capital, alongside candid discussions on imposter syndrome and amplifying diverse voices.

Panelists highlighted key factors for founders in funding

A key moment during the panels was a demonstration of ChatGPT's image generation of founders, which humorously highlighted gender bias in AI outputs, underscoring the narrow datasets used in training these models and the potential future problems it may cause.

Other highlights included panels on risk-taking in entrepreneurship, overcoming limiting beliefs and 'silo mindsets'. The distinctions between companies seeking private equity versus venture capital funding was explored, noting blurring lines between categories. Panelists emphasized factors for founders to consider when seeking larger funding rounds or preparing for IPOs: managing long-term effects of equity dilution, prioritizing aligned investors, and focusing on sustainable growth. Discussions also touched on the evolving investment landscape, including organizations balancing financial returns with development goals.

The day also featured breakout sessions on what’s next for venture capital and beauty brands and the impact of the evolution of these industries. Participants engaged in lively debates about what it takes to build ‘from India to the world’ business, and rethinking innovation for startups primarily focusing on the speed of deploying improvements. A popular session also focused on success stories of women around the world contrasting what pre-existing beliefs in certain pockets of the world indicated.

Founder Speak Out’ fostered impactful, candid discussions.

'Founder Speak Out' was one of the most impactful sessions of the day in which anything on a founder's mind from personal topics, to workplace policies like period leaves, to scaling questions and more was discussed. Founders sharing these candid thoughts highlighted the importance of self-care and community support in maintaining long-term success.

The event’s two marquee fireside chats, Simran Singh’s talk on resilience and Bhumi Pednekar’s insights on following one’s own path left the audience inspired and motivated.

"Meeting these incredible founders, each with their unique path to success, was truly inspiring. They shattered stereotypes and broke through glass ceilings, redefining leadership in their industries. Anisha and the team at She Capital bring together some of the brightest female founders, co-founders, and VCs, creating a space to share experiences, build connections, and foster a strong, supportive community. In a room full of success stories driven by resilience, hard work, and innovation, my biggest takeaway was this: women, embrace the numbers. You are just as skilled and capable as your male counterparts." shared Bhumi Pednekar.

A Milestone for She Capital

“Together" continues to reflect She Capital’s mission of supporting women-led startups and driving collective action for a more equitable ecosystem. As the fund continues to grow its portfolio, events like "Together" serve as a powerful reminder of the untapped potential in women-led startups and the transformative power of community in driving change.

About She Capital

She Capital is a pioneering venture capital fund dedicated to investing in female-led and co-led startups. With a focus on empowering women entrepreneurs, She Capital seeks to reshape the startup landscape by providing the necessary resources, mentorship, and funding to foster innovation. The fund's commitment to diversity and inclusion drives its strategy, as it aims to create a thriving ecosystem where all founders can succeed. Through initiatives like "Together," She Capital not only invests in companies but also builds a supportive community that champions diverse voices and ideas.

