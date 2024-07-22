What Makes Korea a Wonderful MICE Destination
With a blend of outstanding infrastructure and rich culture, Korea is an ideal destination around the globe. From modern convention centres to unique venues, the nation provides all your MICE requirements with brilliant facilities and superb connectivity.
With its beautiful traditional and popular culture, along with extensive landscapes, Korea has been a popular tourist destination worldwide. With its remarkable development, the nation has maintained the subtle balance between its exciting history and tradition while incorporating all the conveniences and modern technology.