What Makes Korea a Wonderful MICE Destination

With its beautiful traditional and popular culture, along with extensive landscapes, Korea has been a popular tourist destination worldwide. With its remarkable development, the nation has maintained the subtle balance between its exciting history and tradition while incorporating all the conveniences and modern technology.

Besides, Korea also has a reputation for having several top-notch companies, making it one of the finest convention destinations that attracts MICE visitors from around the world. Offering outstanding infrastructure, sustainable meeting locations and a wide range of unique sights and experiences, Korea is a wonderful destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) for companies in India.

So, are you prepared for a new tomorrow, living a new life in familiar places? Well, come and experience the energy as Korea is ready for your MICE!

In this article, we will discuss the top reasons why Korea is the best choice for your next business travel destination.

Top Reasons to Consider Korea as a MICE Destination

Outstanding MICE Infrastructure

What truly makes Korea an ideal MICE destination is its unique combination of modern infrastructure and rich cultural heritage. From state-of-the-art convention centres in Seoul, Busan and Jeju to historic venues, the East Asian nation provides excellent facilities and seamless connectivity. There are a total of 17 convention centres and 19 regional entities specialized in MICE with international accreditation that extensively host international events.

For business travel, the country's strategic location, modern infrastructure and unique venues are what Indian companies look for to host MICE events. As per the UIA (Union of International Associations) Global Meetings Statistics in 2021, Korea ranked 2nd as the most preferred destination for international events.

Accessibility and Connectivity

Korea as a MICE destination offers extensive connectivity with a total of 8 international airports, 5 cruise terminals and 7 domestic airports, making it an accessible place for MICE visitors. Incheon International Airport is the main international airport in the city of Incheon, which is just a 45-minute train ride away from Seoul. Multiple flights are available from numerous cities through various airlines. Additionally, many other transport services are available in Korea to make visitors travel conveniently, including the AREX Express Trains, KTX Bullet Trains connected to Incheon International Airport and main cities, Subways, buses and taxis.

Unique Venues

The Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) has been developing the Korea Unique Venue program since 2017, offering 52 unique venues across the country, where guests can host their MICE events while enjoying the native charms of the region. And, these are not typical convention centres or business hotels, but a collection of unique venues, like museums, temples, islands and culture parks. These venues allow guests to not only soak in Korean tradition and culture but also encounter art, natural scenery, leisure sports and the Korean Wave. For instance, Busan offers several unique venues, such as the Busan X the SKY and the P.ARK venue, that provide a pleasant interacting event experience.

You can choose the venue as per your preferences and business needs. Below are some of the most popular MICE cities along with their unique venues available.

Seoul:

Seoul has an amazing record for positively hosting international events, including the Summer Olympics, FIFA World Cup and international summits, making it an outstanding MICE destination. Recently, the city was chosen as the “Best MICE City of 2022" at the GT Tested Reader Survey Awards.

Unique venues in Seoul:The National Museum of Korea, Nodeul Island, Oil Tank Culture Park, Korean Stone Art Museum, Eland Cruise, Floating Island Convention, Korea Furniture Museum and Korea House

Busan:

Busan, the MICE city, hosted various international events in 2023, including the 20th International Microscopy Congress (IMC20), the 2023 Human Proteome Organization World Congress (HUPO 2023) and the 2023 World Congress on Biosensors, making it a renowned MICE destination. Also, the city has got the opportunity to host the Asia Pacific Tourism Association (APTA) Annual Conference 2025 and World Statistics Congress (WSC) 2027.

Unique venues in Busan: Nurimaru APEC House, MUSEUM 1, Busan Cinema Center and Busan X the SKY

Jeju:Jeju has been recognised by the Union of International Associations (UIA) as a leading international MICE destination. Also, the city has been voted the Best Destination for MICE, Asia in the Business Destinations Travel Awards 2015. The Jeju International Convention Centre (ICC Jeju) hosted many international events, such as the Asia Development Bank’s annual meeting of the board of governors in 2004, the Pacific Asia Travel Association annual conference in 2004, the World Scout Conference in 2008, the ASEAN-KOREA Commemorative Summit in 2008 and the KOR-JAP-CHI Trilateral Summit in 2010.

Unique venues in Jeju:Bonte Museum, Spirited Garden and Jeju Folk Village

Memorable Experiences

After long days of work, it is generous to make some time for exploring your destination for unforgettable experiences. And, Korea is one of the best places where you can have wonderful experiences, seeking on your business trips.

From visiting the K-star Road, a BTS Hybe Store tour to Hologram K-pop concerts in Seoul, there is so much to experience in the K-pop culture. Besides, you can spend your days visiting a temple, a traditional hanok guest house and all 16 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

For team-bonding activities, Korea offers a variety of memorable experiences, such as beginner K-pop dance classes, Korean cooking classes, tea ceremonies and meditation. Also, you can experience Taekwondo martial arts classes and archery, which are popular sports in Korea as the nation has been winning Olympic gold medals in these sports for years.

Delectable Korean Cuisine

Another top reason for choosing Korea for your business travel is its delicious cuisine. Traditional Korean cuisine (Hansik) is renowned in the global culinary trend for its fresh local ingredients and delicious flavour.

From the traditional Kimchi and Bibimbap to the pop-culture-inspired Chimaek (fried chicken and beer) and Korean BBQ, Korea offers a variety of delectable dishes that you must try in Korea on a business trip.

Customisable Support Services

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) provides customisable and comprehensive support to companies in India to effectively host international meetings and business events in Korea. From visa facilitation to logistical assistance, KTO extends its support to all associations and corporate companies for successfully planning their MICE events in the nation.

Additionally, business travellers can enjoy a lot of benefits, such as complimentary banquets, cultural programs and tours.

Mr. Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director, India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) expressed his views, saying "Korea stands as a premier destination for MICE, offering state-of-the-art facilities, exceptional hospitality, and a unique cultural experience. Our seamless blend of modern infrastructure and rich heritage makes Korea an ideal choice for businesses looking to inspire and innovate. At Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), we are committed to providing tailored support and unparalleled services to Indian companies, ensuring their MICE experience is a resounding success. We invite you to discover the myriad opportunities and vibrant experiences that await in Korea!"

The Bottom Line

Designed to meet all your MICE needs, Korea promises to help you make the most of your international travel for business and leisure experiences. With advanced infrastructure for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), as well as unique venues, the country welcomes all business travellers to experience its MICE cities.

For further information, visit the KTO MICE Bureau Website and contact KTO (Korea Tourism Organization) India at india@knto.or.kr.

