Why Bajaj Finserv Consumption Fund is a Compelling Investment Opportunity

The Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd has launched its latest equity fund, the Bajaj Finserv Consumption Fund. The New Fund Offer period began on November 8th, 2024, and is on till November 22nd, 2024. Investors can buy units at a face value of Rs. 10 during the NFO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bajaj Finserv Consumption Fund is a thematic fund that will invest primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies linked to consumption-related sectors. It will follow a MEGATRENDS approach, focusing on emerging opportunities in sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, automobiles, e-commerce, online food delivery etc.

The fund comes at a time when the consumption sector in India is witnessing a boom, driven by higher standards of living and a rapidly growing middle class. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thematic funds are equity-oriented funds that focus on a certain trend or theme. They invest in sectors or companies that are linked to that theme or are poised to benefit from it. For example, the Bajaj Finserv Consumption Fund will invest in companies that are likely to benefit directly or indirectly from the domestic consumption-led demand.

Consumption includes sectors and industries related to consumer spending and behaviour. Industries tied to this theme can include fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables, media and entertainment, realty, retail, e-commerce, health and wellness, etc.

Consumption-related industries include defensive sectors such as consumer staples – which have demand across market conditions – as well as high-growth potential consumer discretionary sectors. Consumer discretionary goods and services are non-essential and are typically purchased when consumers have extra disposable income or during cycles of economic growth.

Investments in these sectors witness growth when incomes rise and consumption increases.

India's consumer market is in the midst of a dramatic evolution, fuelled by shifts in income levels, lifestyle aspirations, and rural development. Rising earnings and a rapidly expanding middle class are empowering more consumers to upgrade their lifestyles, spurring interest in discretionary goods. Rural areas are also seeing a transformation, as enhanced infrastructure, access to financial services, and increased smartphone adoption make it possible for even remote consumers to shop online and access services that were once urban-focused. The booming e-commerce and delivery sectors are accelerating changes in consumer behaviour, driving demand at an unprecedented rate.

These trends create substantial investment opportunities in consumption-related sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, durable goods, and real estate. Consumer discretionary sectors like fashion, travel, and luxury are benefiting from favourable economic conditions, while staples can provide a more defensive investment option to mitigate downside risk.

The Bajaj Finserv Consumption Fund seeks to potentially capitalise on this growth potential.

The fund team seeks to identify existing and emerging trends with lasting and widespread impact. These are changes driven by rising incomes, urbanisation, digitisation, rising awareness of sustainability and health and increased discretionary spending. Here are some of the megatrends that this fund will focus on:

Demographic dividend

Rising consumerism and urbanisation

Scope for increased FMCG consumption

E-commerce and online food delivery

Real estate

The fund will remain true to its consumption theme, investing in opportunities arising from growth in domestic consumption.

Market cap agonistic: The fund has the flexibility to invest in companies across the market capitalisation spectrum, combining the relative stability of large companies with the growth potential of mid-sized and small companies.

Future focus: The fund seeks to provide an early mover advantage by identifying potential growth stories and future profit pool companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the NFO period (November 8 to November 22), units can be purchased at a face value of Rs. 10. Once the NFO window closes, the fund will reopen for subscription after a few working days. Units will then be available at the prevailing Net Asset Value.

You can invest in Bajaj Finserv Consumption Fund in lumpsum or through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). Investments for both modes start at Rs. 500.

You can also use mutual fund tools such as an SIP calculator or a lumpsum calculator for help in planning your investments. These tools can help you identify an investment amount or tenure that aligns with your goals. However, it is essential to note that the calculator’s estimates are based on your input. There is no guarantee that returns will be on expected lines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme-related documents carefully. Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

